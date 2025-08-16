Keep Your Kitchen Sink Sparkling Clean With One Baking Staple

Did you realize that the kitchen sink is the perfect breeding ground for bacteria? Bacteria, particularly E. coli, survive on food particles on dishes and in the drain; plus, they live and grow in moist environments. That's why it's so important to clean your kitchen sink regularly, and there's one baking staple that works well: baking soda.

You've probably heard before that baking soda (sodium bicarbonate) is for more than making quick breads, biscuits, cookies, and muffins. In fact, not using it to clean your kitchen sink is a baking soda mistake everyone makes, and it's particularly useful for getting a streak-free clean on stainless steel sinks. One reason is that some strains of bacteria, including E. coli, are sensitive to the powdery substance. While researchers don't completely understand why, they believe that it's related to baking soda being alkaline and changing the environmental pH. Similarly, it can neutralize bad smells that are produced by bacteria-generated organic acids.

Another reason baking soda works well as a kitchen sink cleaner is that its alkaline nature reacts with the fats in grease. Basically, this saponification process chemically modifies some parts of grime and muck, creating a soapy, goopy substance that's easy to wash away. That's why many grease cleaners include sodium bicarbonate as an ingredient. On top of that, baking soda has an abrasive texture without being too harsh on surfaces, which is why it's often used in toothpaste.