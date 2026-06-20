5 Nashville Hot Chicken Chains To Try And 3 To Skip
Nashville hot chicken is having a moment right now. Well, truth be told, it's been having a moment for a while: This chicken style (which, crucially, is different from Buffalo chicken) has been around for nearly a century, and it's seen a gradual increase in popularity in the last few decades. With the rise of chains like Dave's Hot Chicken, though, Nashville hot chicken has well and truly hit the mainstream, and more people are falling in love with its combination of cayenne-based heat, juicy chicken, and crunch than ever before.
However, nowadays, there are a lot of places to get Nashville hot chicken, and some of them don't even have any home in the city that birthed the style. As a consequence, flavors, authenticity, and quality can vary significantly from chain to chain — you might have your eye on a hot chicken restaurant that's regarded by fans of the style to be a riskier choice. Conversely, some iconic hot chicken chains are worthy of your attention, your money, and your taste buds. After trawling through dozens of customer reviews and responses, we found the best and the worst Nashville hot chicken chains out there. Which ones nail this distinctive style, and which fall short?
Try: Hattie B's Hot Chicken
Hattie B's Hot Chicken has achieved a lot in a little over a decade. First arriving on the Nashville scene in 2012, the restaurant quickly expanded into a buzzy, successful chain. While it may be significantly younger than the likes of Prince's, which pioneered the chicken style, there's little doubt that its success has helped to elevate hot chicken's popularity beyond the city. Where Hattie B's Hot Chicken shines is in its consistency: Its food is routinely good, even in places you might not expect, like its Nashville airport location. The chicken pieces it serves are both generously proportioned and generously spiced, with a punch of flavor and a moreish crunch in every bite. Whether you're ordering chicken pieces or a chicken sandwich, it's a winner.
The sides at Hattie B's are also well-regarded by locals: Its potato salad gets particularly high praise (although people do mention that the fries at Prince's are better — hey, you can't win 'em all, right?). The best part is that it won't cost you too much, either. Just make sure you give yourself a bit of time to wait for your food, as this place is popular.
Skip: Party Fowl
Party Fowl is a bit of a mixed bag, if customer opinions are anything to go by. The Nashville hot chicken chain may be a prominent name in the city, but proponents of the food style note that the restaurant's version of the dish doesn't quite stand up as well as others. Party Fowl's hot chicken has been criticized by some for leaning too heavily on pure heat, at the expense of any nuance or flavor. Additionally, Nashville hot chicken aficionados have pointed out that the balance of spices in its food feels off: Party Fowl allegedly leans too heavily on habanero and Carolina Reaper peppers as a source of heat, instead of going for the cayenne-forward notes that define this dish.
That's not to say that Party Fowl doesn't have its fans, but there's a sense that this chain might have lost its way a little in recent years. Some have pointed out that its food now tastes different, while others have said that the chicken can be inconsistent and sometimes dry. Worse still, customers feel that Party Fowl has been gentrified, which doesn't quite fly with the vibe of the dish. If you're new to Nashville hot chicken, then there are probably other places that will give you a better experience.
Try: Prince's Hot Chicken
There's no getting around it: If you want a piece of Nashville (and Nashville hot chicken) history, you have to go to Prince's. The original Nashville hot chicken restaurant, Prince's has stood the test of time since the early 20th century. Founded by Thornton Prince, it was the first restaurant in the area to serve its chicken Nashville-style, and it's remained popular to this day. It's a must for first-timers to the dish, but it doesn't just rest on its historical laurels. Instead, Prince's serves up consistently good, spicy, juicy chicken that has people coming back to the city specifically to order it. Make no mistake: This place has a lot of fans.
That said, when you go to Prince's, you need to make sure you're eating at the right location. Customers have noted that now that it's a chain, the quality of its chicken can vary considerably from restaurant to restaurant. If you head to its South location, though (which is also its flagship), then you'll be safe, both in the quality of the food and in the good vibes. Just be prepared to wait a while, as it gets seriously busy.
Skip: Angry Chickz
A Nashville hot chicken chain doesn't need to have locations or roots in the city to make an incredible version of the dish. That said, when it doesn't, it might well be subject to a touch more scrutiny – especially if customers feel that it's slightly falling off in terms of quality. That's the case over at Angry Chickz, a Nashville hot chicken chain that currently operates primarily in California, with additional locations in Las Vegas, Houston, and Arizona. There was a time when Angry Chickz had an exciting buzz about it. Now, though, it's losing long-time patrons.
Why? Well, if customer reviews are anything to go by, the chain has been suffering from a lack of quality control. Diners have repeatedly discussed inconsistencies around the advertised spice levels and what they actually get, with the restaurant seeming to bank on intense heat over nuanced flavor. Additionally, customers have accused Angry Chickz of shrinkflation, which somewhat flies in the face of the vibe of Nashville hot chicken (think generously sized thighs and huge tenders). If you aren't anywhere near Nashville, it might give you an approximation of what hot chicken is like, but you might want to wait until you can book a flight to the city.
Try: Helen's Hot Chicken
The love for Helen's Hot Chicken is very real. While it may not have the name recognition of Hattie B's or Prince's, Helen's is a big favorite with Nashville locals and out-of-towners alike. "Helen's has always been my go-to," said one fan on Reddit, with other customers saying that it's a must when they're craving chicken. Whether you're opting for a tender combo, a sandwich (which some say is the best in town), a chicken leg quarter, or something else, it'll deliver an excellent meal.
Additionally, while Helen's aces its Nashville hot chicken, what customers also love about the chain is how diverse its menu is, and how it stays consistent across the board. Its fish dishes have won a lot of fans, while its sides (and especially its fried okra) are winners. Its customer service is also a real highlight for diners, with multiple reviews praising its hospitality and friendliness. It may not be the fanciest Nashville hot chicken chain out there, but let's be real: Do you need this type of food to come in a fine dining atmosphere? Probably not — and it's all the better for it.
Skip: Dave's Hot Chicken
Sorry to any Dave's Hot Chicken fans out there, but the customers have spoken with this one. To say that this chicken chain is rising is almost now an understatement: Founded in a parking lot in 2017, it's since grown to frankly mammoth proportions, with hundreds of locations around the globe. Importantly, Dave's says that it serves Nashville-style hot chicken, as opposed to adhering more strictly to the cuisine, and you could argue that this gives it a little leeway. Critics, however (and there are a lot of them), have criticized the chain for being both inauthentic and overhyped.
The main problem that people have with Dave's Hot Chicken is that the heat it delivers is one-note, and while it may be spicy, it doesn't really taste that good. "Eaten there twice. Disappointed both times," said one critic on Reddit. "It's over loaded with 'seasoning', but I still literally can't taste any flavor." The chicken itself can also lack quality, with some people saying that while it isn't dry, it isn't the juicy, tender experience that you expect (and want). Oh, and its prices, which are on the higher end for some customers, have also not won it many fans. Is it a victim of its own success? Probably not: Dave's Hot Chicken likely isn't going anywhere soon. If you want a real Nashville hot chicken experience, though, skip this one.
Try: BJ Hot Chicken
There's a sense that BJ Hot Chicken doesn't quite get the respect it deserves in the Nashville hot chicken world, especially given its crowded market and big players. Those in the know, though, are well aware that it's worth your time and money. The watchword here is quality: Customers who eat at BJ Hot Chicken are quick to praise how good it is, and how every dish is considered and tailored. Yes, its Nashville hot chicken is naturally a winner, with juicy cuts bursting with flavor, and with heat levels that feel perfectly balanced. It's in its other dishes, though, that it really reveals itself as a winner. We're talking mac and cheese that feels and tastes homemade, well-made potato salads and fries that offer the perfect counterpoint to the spicy chicken, and greens that people frankly rave about.
All of this, too, is served in a homely but lively atmosphere. Customer service standards are high at BJ Hot Chicken, with diners feeling right at home there, even though it's a chain. Its chicken's heat ratings are somewhat on the milder end of the scale, compared to other restaurants, but you can still get a good burn on. Don't sleep on this joint.
Try: The Red Chickz
The Red Chickz is a good example of a Nashville hot chicken that isn't based in the city, but still manages to get the style just right. People absolutely adore this chain, which is based largely in California, and the reviews frankly speak for themselves. Customers repeatedly say that its chicken is the best they've ever had, and that it excels in all areas: It's flavorful, crispy, juicy, fresh, and exudes quality. Its chicken sandwich is praised time and time again as one of its better dishes, but honestly, it feels like you can't go wrong at this place.
As for its spice levels, The Red Chickz doesn't hold back: While you can play it safe with a milder option, the restaurant allows you to crank it all the way up. What's more, its food feels like value for money. People have noted that it doesn't break the bank, especially if you're opting for one of its specials, and honestly, in an environment where fast food chains are increasingly feeling overpriced, that's a real win. Throw in good vibes and knowledgeable staff, and The Red Chickz does what it does well.
Methodology
Assessing whether a Nashville hot chicken chain is worth visiting or not was a little more complicated than if we were looking at a more standard form of fried chicken. This is because this cuisine lives and dies by its spice, and more specifically, the type of spice it uses. Nashville hot chicken is specifically cayenne-based, which gives it that characteristic warm but punchy flavor.
The best chains understand this well and lean into it, while the worst go for a more generalized form of heat. So that's where we started. We assembled all of the Nashville hot chicken chains in the U.S. that had five or more locations, and then looked specifically at what customers said about the type of heat they offered and how authentic its chicken was, working with reviews from the last 12 months.
Once we had established which chains customers felt did Nashville hot chicken right, we then looked at other factors, like the quality of the chicken itself, how well it was cooked, consistency, and quality control. Generally speaking, those that nailed their cayenne flavor profile also excelled in other areas. We also considered other factors beyond the chicken, like customer service and sides, when making our final decisions.