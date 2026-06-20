5 Nashville Hot Chicken Chains To Try And 3 To Skip

Nashville hot chicken is having a moment right now. Well, truth be told, it's been having a moment for a while: This chicken style (which, crucially, is different from Buffalo chicken) has been around for nearly a century, and it's seen a gradual increase in popularity in the last few decades. With the rise of chains like Dave's Hot Chicken, though, Nashville hot chicken has well and truly hit the mainstream, and more people are falling in love with its combination of cayenne-based heat, juicy chicken, and crunch than ever before.

However, nowadays, there are a lot of places to get Nashville hot chicken, and some of them don't even have any home in the city that birthed the style. As a consequence, flavors, authenticity, and quality can vary significantly from chain to chain — you might have your eye on a hot chicken restaurant that's regarded by fans of the style to be a riskier choice. Conversely, some iconic hot chicken chains are worthy of your attention, your money, and your taste buds. After trawling through dozens of customer reviews and responses, we found the best and the worst Nashville hot chicken chains out there. Which ones nail this distinctive style, and which fall short?