9 Rising Fried Chicken Chains That Will Take Over In 2026

It's no secret that the last few years have been tough for restaurants, and everyone's feeling the squeeze. A combination of tariffs, higher wages, and other rising costs has left food businesses struggling more than ever, and customers are pulling back on spending to save those all-important pennies. However, restaurants that serve fried chicken seem to be suffering slightly less than others, perhaps due to the food's everlasting appeal and its relatively uncomplicated nature, which can allow eateries to keep spending down. Not only does this mean that heavy hitters who might not normally focus on fried chicken, like Chili's, have been trying to offer more chicken-based menu options, but it also means that it's a great time to be a chicken chain.

Going into 2026, there are a fair few names in the fried chicken world that you'll probably be seeing way more of. Not all of these rising chains are necessarily new: Some of them have been around for a few decades, but are only now hitting their stride. Others have been operating for just a few years, but through a combination of canny business sense and incredible fried chicken, they look set to rival the biggest players out there. Let's take a look at your new favorite fried chicken chain restaurants.