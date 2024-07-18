Add A Rich Umami Touch To Ice Cream With A Few Splashes Of Soy Sauce

It doesn't take Michelin-star skills to add soy sauce to a scoop of ice cream. However, there are a few pointers to keep in mind to maintain a well-balanced flavor in your cooling, lickable dessert.

Soy sauce has an intense flavor, and a little goes a long way. Don't drench your ice cream with the condiment, or you risk drowning out the flavors you want to bolster with a painfully brackish taste. Start with just one drop and taste as you go. Even low-sodium soy sauce has a bold flavor, so it's worth starting with a variety that boasts a slightly reduced salt content. Because you can stir and tilt the vessel to evenly distribute the sauce, it's more practical to add soy sauce to a bowl or cup of ice cream than a cone. If you're a total conehead, we don't blame you. Mix the soy sauce into the ice cream in a bowl before scooping it into a cone to make this sweet and salty dessert unapologetically your way.

Soy sauce is a complex-tasting ingredient with shades of nuance and multiple layers of flavor. Because of this, it's best to add it to singular ice cream flavors. As much as we love a triple chocolate chunk cookie dough ice cream, if there's too much going on in your cup or cone, complexity can easily become chaos. Opt for flavors like caramel, vanilla, or coffee.