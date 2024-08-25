The Marinade Tip For The Juiciest Tandoori Chicken Of Your Life

The best way to make sure your tandoori chicken stays moist is to leave it in the second marinade as long as possible. The longer it sits, the more tender and flavorful it will be. But once you start applying heat, the proteins in the chicken will start to bind together again and squeeze out the moisture. There are a few other tips for making tandoori chicken to make sure it stays juicy. Start by selecting the right parts of the chicken. Bone-in thighs and legs are fattier and are more likely to stay moist in high heat. Chicken breasts tend to dry out too quickly.

Some chefs recommend basting the chicken with butter or oil every 10 or 15 minutes as it cooks. This is especially important when roasting it in the oven, where it will take longer to cook. Another trick, borrowed from Chinese cooking, is to add baking soda to the marinade. Baking soda raises the pH of the chicken — the opposite effect of the acidic marinades. A higher pH on the surface of the meat prevents the proteins from binding together too tightly and squeezing the moisture out during cooking.

Yes, the double marination method takes patience. As the old adage says, good things come to those who wait. And getting to enjoy the juiciest, most flavorful tandoori chicken you've ever had is certainly worth this wait.