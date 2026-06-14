4 Of The Healthiest Items To Order At Texas Roadhouse

It helps to know how to order Texas Roadhouse's freshest steaks, and diners can enjoy the privilege of picking from such favorites as the Dallas filet, ribeye, and New York strip. But if you're looking for a healthier option and don't want to cut out the red meat, bypass these three popular choices in favor of a 6-ounce hand-cut sirloin.

The sirloin will set you back only 250 calories while serving up a whopping 46 grams of protein, making it one of the leanest steak options available. Not only is the sirloin lower in calories and higher in protein than the Dallas Filet or the New York strip, but this cut of meat also has just 6 grams of fat. With the sirloin, you'll still get to enjoy the flavors of a steak dinner without all of the saturated fat and calories.

Diners on a high-protein diet who want to maximize their macros can skip the signature rolls and enjoy the steak instead (if you're really hungry, opt for the 8-ounce and get a full 61 grams of protein). Add veggies for a low-carb, high-fiber side dish that will fill you up and round out the meal.