4 Of The Healthiest Items To Order At Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse might be famous for its hand-cut steaks, complementary peanuts, and a seemingly endless supply of fluffy, buttery rolls, but that doesn't mean you can't make healthy choices. The popular restaurant offers several meals and sides that fit into a balanced diet and can meet the needs of many different lifestyles. Whether you're counting calories, tracking macros, or looking for a vegetarian option, Texas Roadhouse has something for everyone (and yes, it really does have some great vegetarian options).
The trick is knowing what to order and what to avoid. While it can be tempting to fill up on rolls and fried appetizers, like the chain's fan-favorite Cactus Blossom, those aren't always the best choices when you're trying to manage a healthy lifestyle. Substituting fried foods with grilled proteins, choosing veggie side dishes, and opting for lighter sauces means you can still enjoy dinner at Texas Roadhouse without sacrificing your health goals.
Hand-cut sirloin
It helps to know how to order Texas Roadhouse's freshest steaks, and diners can enjoy the privilege of picking from such favorites as the Dallas filet, ribeye, and New York strip. But if you're looking for a healthier option and don't want to cut out the red meat, bypass these three popular choices in favor of a 6-ounce hand-cut sirloin.
The sirloin will set you back only 250 calories while serving up a whopping 46 grams of protein, making it one of the leanest steak options available. Not only is the sirloin lower in calories and higher in protein than the Dallas Filet or the New York strip, but this cut of meat also has just 6 grams of fat. With the sirloin, you'll still get to enjoy the flavors of a steak dinner without all of the saturated fat and calories.
Diners on a high-protein diet who want to maximize their macros can skip the signature rolls and enjoy the steak instead (if you're really hungry, opt for the 8-ounce and get a full 61 grams of protein). Add veggies for a low-carb, high-fiber side dish that will fill you up and round out the meal.
Grilled salmon
Texas Roadhouse is known for its steak, but diners looking for a healthier meal shouldn't overlook the grilled salmon, one of the chain's two fish entrees. Available in both 5- and 8-ounce portions, the smaller option has just over 400 calories and 27 grams of protein, making it a satisfying and nutrient-dense meal.
Salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, and they are the real star of the show here. Omega-3 fatty acids are proven to reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, and possibly even help reduce the risk of heart disease. Salmon is also lower in mercury than tuna, making it a safer alternative for people who enjoy seafood regularly.
Choose a side of steamed broccoli to take advantage of the vitamins, minerals, and fiber that are packed into each floret. Broccoli encourages improved digestion, can help reduce inflammation, and may even help prevent certain cancers. Each serving contains 8 grams of fiber, which is significant if you're trying to up your fiber intake. While an individual's fiber requirements vary based on age and gender, it has been recommended that we get 14 grams of fiber for every 1,000 calories we eat.
Herb-crusted chicken
If you're looking for a lean, high-protein entree, Texas Roadhouse's herb crusted chicken doesn't skimp on taste and brings the protein to the plate with an impressive 47 grams per serving. With just 260 calories and 4 grams of fat, this chicken dish is an excellent choice for someone looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle while eating out.
Chicken is a fantastic source of nutrients. Not only do the protein and amino acids found in chicken support muscle growth and strong bones, but this white meat also contains tryptophan, an amino acid that can increase serotonin, which we need for healthy sleep and digestion.
Pair the flame-grilled chicken with a house salad topped with homemade parmesan peppercorn dressing. This dressing contains just 2 grams of sugar, making it one of the healthier salad dressing options. The honey French dressing, by comparison, has 41 grams of sugar per serving.
Country vegetable plate
Vegetarians don't have to settle for just a side salad and some extra rolls at Texas Roadhouse. The restaurant offers the Country Vegetable Plate, which is a vegetarian-friendly option that lets you choose four veggie sides to make a surprisingly customized and well-rounded meal.
As tempting as it might be, avoid filling up with classics like the loaded baked potato and macaroni and cheese. Instead, opt for a sweet potato (skip the marshmallow topping), green beans, a house salad, and sauteed mushrooms for a meal that is filling and provides health benefits too.
Nutritionally rich sweet potatoes are good for your gut and loaded with vitamins A and C. Green beans aid in digestion and are good for your bones, while mushrooms support a healthy immune system and brain. The house salad includes iceberg lettuce (which has folate) cheddar cheese, and a hard-boiled egg. Both the cheese and egg add protein and some savory flavors to the meal.