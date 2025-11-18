Texas Roadhouse Only Serves 2 Fish Entrees: Here's What They Are
Texas Roadhouse is understandably known for its steaks — the best of which is its prime rib — but it is far from a one-trick pony as far as its entrées are concerned. Many will praise its chicken-centric dishes like the Smothered Chicken and the Herb Crusted Chicken, but even the restaurant's few seafood options are noteworthy in the eyes of many fans of the restaurant. While you can find a few fish dishes elsewhere on the menu, the two entrées fit for Texas Roadhouse's fish-loving visitors are none other than the Grilled Salmon and Fried Catfish.
While neither of the two staples of Texas Roadhouse's nationwide menu ranked on our list of the best items at the restaurant, they are still incredibly satisfying and worth giving a try if you're craving some good seafood. Plus, the two entrées are both fairly cost-effective, with an 8-ounce Grilled Salmon costing around $22 and a 4-piece Fried Catfish meal costing around $20. These prices are on par with other restaurants and are in a similar price range to Texas Roadhouse entrées like the 8-ounce New York Strip and the restaurant's ½ Slab Ribs.
How do Texas Roadhouse customers feel about its seafood entrées?
Seeing catfish and salmon on Texas Roadhouse's menu is likely to please those who prefer following pescatarian diets, but as is the case for any meal, the most important thing is ultimately how the dishes taste. Reviews are ultimately mixed when it comes to both menu items. Frequent mistakes among cooks can often take away from what makes the two recipes shine the most. While many have admitted their hesitation to purchase anything other than steak at Texas Roadhouse, some have gone out of their way to note that the restaurant's salmon is among the very best things on the menu.
However, others have expressed that Texas Roadhouse's salmon is prone to being poorly cooked, with some experiencing dry or undercooked fish during their encounters with the dish. Alternatively, despite many praising the impressive flavor of the chain's fried catfish — with one Facebook post alluding to Texas Roadhouse serving the best catfish in their area — others have noted a flaw in some locations' execution of the recipe. The main complaint about the entrée is that it can sometimes have much more breading on it than fish within it, leading some to feel as though they are overpaying for relatively little substance.