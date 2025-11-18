Texas Roadhouse Only Serves 2 Fish Entrees: Here's What They Are

Texas Roadhouse is understandably known for its steaks — the best of which is its prime rib — but it is far from a one-trick pony as far as its entrées are concerned. Many will praise its chicken-centric dishes like the Smothered Chicken and the Herb Crusted Chicken, but even the restaurant's few seafood options are noteworthy in the eyes of many fans of the restaurant. While you can find a few fish dishes elsewhere on the menu, the two entrées fit for Texas Roadhouse's fish-loving visitors are none other than the Grilled Salmon and Fried Catfish.

While neither of the two staples of Texas Roadhouse's nationwide menu ranked on our list of the best items at the restaurant, they are still incredibly satisfying and worth giving a try if you're craving some good seafood. Plus, the two entrées are both fairly cost-effective, with an 8-ounce Grilled Salmon costing around $22 and a 4-piece Fried Catfish meal costing around $20. These prices are on par with other restaurants and are in a similar price range to Texas Roadhouse entrées like the 8-ounce New York Strip and the restaurant's ½ Slab Ribs.