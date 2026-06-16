Customers Say These Are The 12 Most Overrated Foods From Aldi
Thanks to its low prices and unique private-label products, Aldi has earned a devoted fanbase of shoppers who value savings without a sacrifice in quality. But while some Aldi products deliver on value and quality, others simply don't live up to the hype. Plenty of shoppers have taken to social media and other online communities to call out which products you might want to avoid at Aldi despite the hype they receive from some Aldi fans.
In some cases, shoppers find that products are overrated due to quality. Despite impressive prices, there are certain products that have been overhyped online, but don't quite deliver the way they are expected. Or, products that were once celebrated for their taste and quality have declined in recent years due to recipe changes. In other cases, shoppers argue that the savings simply don't justify an inferior product, and the name brand is worth spending on. These are the products that Aldi customers believe aren't worth even their low price and are better left on the shelf.
Millville Crispy Oats
Some of Aldi's cereal dupes are celebrated among customers as tasty, cheaper versions of the classics they love, but the Millville Crispy Oats are not an alternative worth buying. This cereal is Aldi's take on the iconic General Mills Cheerio's, but the Crispy Oats do not have the same flavor as the childhood breakfast classic, according to Aldi shoppers online. They're described as having a distinct cardboard taste. In fact, one customer on Reddit explained that the Crispy Oats "are the one Aldi product that we really didn't like. We threw them out."
If you're expecting that familiar oaty flavor of the classic Cheerio, you might want to spend a little more for the name brand. In fact, at Costco, you can get two 20-ounce boxes of Cheerio's for 21 cents per ounce, which is only a few cents more than Aldi's Crispy Oats. Not to mention, customers claim Cheerio's can be found on sale for almost the same price as the Crispy Oats, so the savings simply don't justify this overrated dupe.
Kirkwood Red Bag Chicken
Aldi's Kirkwood Red Bag Chicken consists of breaded chicken fillets from the freezer section that were originally a huge hit with shoppers online who claimed they tasted akin to Chick-fil-A's popular nuggets. However, in recent years, customers have noticed an obvious shift in the product quality. One Redditor wrote, "The red bag chicken started having less chicken in the bag and the quality started to be really bad." Others find the patties to have a bizarre sweet flavor, as if they were marinated in sugar, and the stringy, chewy texture is highly off-putting.
Another shopper agreed, finding the chicken to have gone severely downhill lately, explaining that recent batches have strange, gummy textures. Many shoppers find the chicken to be simply overhyped, claiming it tastes fine, but isn't worth all the craze online, especially since there are other inexpensive and delicious breaded chicken options available everywhere.
Baker's Treat Confetti Brownies
When it comes to nostalgic childhood snacks, shoppers at Aldi do not mess around, and while some of the store's Little Debbie dupes receive the stamp of approval from well-qualified '90s snack lovers, others do not. The Baker's Treat Confetti Brownies are Aldi's version of the iconic Cosmic Brownies, well-loved for their fudgey flavor and colorful sprinkles. While these brownies look awfully similar, they are not worth it for those who love the tootsie-flavor and satisfying texture of the OG.
In a blind taste test of Little Debbie's Cosmic Brownie compared to Aldi's Confetti Brownies, a reviewer on TikTok rated the name brand an 8.3 out of 10 and the Aldi dupe a 4.5 out of 10. He described the off-brand version as being too chewy and having notes of coffee, whereas the name-brand is denser and fudgey. Another customer on Reddit wrote, "Buy the real thing. These had a really gross flavor to them. I'm not sure what exactly (maybe some kind of preservative or stabilizer) but this made little Debbie taste homemade." Other disgruntled shoppers liken the dupe to a crayon or a wax candle.
Savoritz Cheddar Turtles
Aldi's Cheddar Turtles are a fun take on Goldfish crackers, but despite their interesting shape, customers find this dupe to be decidedly overrated. Even customers who once enjoyed these crackers have noticed some major consistency issue with the product, observing a shift in quality starting around 2025. One customer on Reddit explained, "I find it depends on the batch. It's like every third box I buy isn't salted properly and I am so disappointed when I open that box."
Another shopper got a batch that was so overly salted it was almost inedible. Since the name brand isn't a very expensive snack to begin with, and without any confirmation on the product quality of Aldi's Cheddar Turtles, some customers find it's simply not worth taking the risk on the off-brand snack. Plus, Goldfish are one of the few name-brand snacks that the store does sell, so it's worth springing for the classic on your next trip to Aldi.
Onions
Some Aldi produce items are worth every penny, but onions are one thing you might want to skip at the discount grocer. Per customers online, the onions from Aldi tend to grow soft and mushy rapidly, despite looking perfectly healthy on the outside. One shopper wrote in a Facebook post in an Aldi community thread, "Super irritated. Every time I buy red onions, they're rotten inside! They look great on the outside, but cut and GROSS!" to which several other shoppers lamented similar experiences.
Another Redditor explained why they avoid the bagged onions at Aldi, "They always seem old... and flavor is lacking... and I am not very picky, but the onions just plain suck." The other pitfall of the product is that they are all sold in 2 to 3-pound bags, so when one onion spoils, it can cause the rest of them to go bad quickly as well. Shoppers tend to have better luck purchasing larger, individual onions from other stores instead.
Summit Popz
In the wake of the gut-health craze, prebiotic soda brands are popping up everywhere on grocery store shelves, boasting a wide range of tasty flavors. Aldi's Summit Popz is meant to compete with a variety of popular name brands that have popped up in recent years, and while some customers claim the savings on the off-brand is enough to consider it a worthy purchase, many shoppers don't think the Aldi alternative is worth buying for a few reasons. One so-called connoisseur of Poppi's cherry limeade tried Aldi's version and claimed the flavor profile is noticeably different. They wrote in a Reddit post, "There is a strong stevia aftertaste, which is off-putting to me. Compared to Poppi, which is a 5/5 for me, the Summit brand is 2.5/5." Another shopper wrote on Instagram that the phrase "You get what you pay for" came to mind when they tried the off-brand product.
Another blogger wrote a review of the cranberry-rose flavor and found it had a distinct apple cider vinegar taste as well as a syrupy mouthfeel that did not balance the raspberry well. In addition to the poor flavor profile, another gripe some shoppers have with the off-brand soda is that you can only buy individual cans at Aldi, as opposed to other stores like Walmart, which sell variety packs. And when the name-brand sodas go on sale, they are often the same price or less expensive than Aldi's version anyway.
Park Street Deli Snack Selects
Aldi is known for its hidden gem snacks that are affordable and often as good, if not better, than their name-brand counterparts. But not every snack at Aldi is actually the deal you might expect. Like many other grocery stores, Aldi offers convenient snack packs tailored to those who need a quick, grab-and-go nibble on hand. These Park Street Deli Snack Selects come in several options, offering different mixes of cheese, nuts, crackers, meat sticks, dried fruits, and more.
Despite appearing to be a protein-packed, convenient food to grab on your way out the door, these prepackaged snack packs are wildly overpriced. For instance, one of the snack packs comes with three 1.5-ounce packages of pretzels and cheddar cheese chunks for $2.85. Instead, you can purchase a 1-pound bag of Clancy's pretzels and a whole block of cheddar for $2.19 and $1.89, respectively. While you may have to cut up the cheese yourself, you're getting a much better deal when you purchase the snacks separately.
Friendly Farms oat milk
Shoppers applauded the Friendly Farms oat milk from Aldi when it first hit the shelves around 2020, claiming its rich flavor and creamy texture was ideal for use in morning coffee. Customers likened the milk alternative to those sold by popular name brands like Chobani and Planet Oat. To their great disappointment, customers have observed a noticeable decline in quality in the past few years. One shopper who used to love the oat milk asked on Reddit, "I took a break from it for a few months, and now it just seems watery and the flavor is not great. Did I get a bad batch or has something changed?"
Other shoppers chimed in, confirming the change in taste and quality. One claimed the new version has a synthetic taste while another noted that there must have been a recipe change since the macros are different on the label. When there are plenty of oat milk options out there, including Target's celebrated Good & Gather version, which is the same price as Aldi's, it's hard to justify this Friendly Farms product.
Simply Nature avocado oil
Avocado oil has risen in popularity as a cooking oil for its extremely high heat tolerance, health benefits, and mild flavor. However, avocado oil only has its intended benefits when it is pure and authentic. Sadly, a study conducted by UC Davis found that almost 70% of private-label avocado oils are rancid or adulterated with cheaper oils and ingredients.
Science suggests you might want to skip Aldi's avocado oil, which claims to be 100% pure avocado oil. One study found the product was adulterated, meaning it actually contained other oils that were not disclosed on the label. A class action lawsuit was filed in September 2024, claiming the company falsely advertised the oil as pure, misleading customers. Shoppers noticed the avocado oil was burning faster than it should, and have turned to other stores like Costco to buy affordable, quality cooking oils.
Specially Selected lobster mac and cheese bake
It's no secret that lobster is an expensive buy, so finding a lobster product that is both affordable and tasty is hard to come by. While customers were hopeful that the Specially Selected lobster mac and cheese would fulfill their cheesy seafood dreams, many have been sorely disappointed by the product. Namely, Aldi shoppers notice a strong, unappealing fishy smell.
One food blogger who specializes in frozen food compared the meal's smell to that of a sketchy, dirty aquarium, claiming it gave them food poisoning vibes. Another food reviewer on TikTok found the meal lacked almost any flavor at all despite the overwhelming smell, explaining: "If I was blindfolded, I wouldn't recognize this as mac and cheese." Meanwhile, other shoppers find themselves disturbed by the rubbery texture of the lobster and the strange feet-like smell from the package. Ultimately, customers don't expect high-end lobster from a frozen meal that costs $7.49, but no amount of convenience makes this meal worth it for most Aldi shoppers.
L'oven Fresh Bagel Skinnys
Bagel thins are a popular breakfast choice for those looking to cut down on the carbs without sacrificing their morning bagel. But while Aldi's Bagel Skinnys might seem like the perfect, affordable solution at just $3.29 for eight bagels, according to shoppers online, you might want to skip over these at the store's bakery. While there are several other excellent bread options you can buy at Aldi, the Bagel Skinnys are lacking in flavor. One Aldi shopper on Reddit explained, "I'm never buying their 'skinny' bagels again. They taste like cardboard in the worst way."
Other shoppers confirm that they just don't compare to name-brand bagel thins. In addition to the distinct cardboard flavor, the bagel proved to be inconvenient as well. While the package claims the Bagel Skinnys come "pre-sliced", many shoppers find that they're not cut all the way through, making it difficult to pry them apart and resulting in uneven or torn bagels. A frustrated Redditor wrote, "Not only are they almost impossible to get apart because the slice does not go all the way through, they taste like cardboard and it's just not good. Stay away from those things."
Chef's Cupboard instant mashed potatoes
Instant mashed potatoes can be a toss-up, but when they're good, they're much more convenient than whipping up your own. Aldi's Chef's Cupboard buttery mashed potatoes are just $1.09, produce four servings, and are ready in minutes, but customers claim they need a lot of doctoring to improve the flavor. Commenters in an Aldi product group on Facebook recommend adding garlic, bacon bits, gravy, and other spices to improve the flavor of the potatoes. Meanwhile, other customers find that no amount of additions makes this instant meal worth it.
In a comparison of five similar products, Aldi's instant mashed potatoes were ranked in last place for their gummy texture and overwhelming faux-butter flavor that overtook any other spice in the meal. Instead, you can purchase Betty Crocker mashed potatoes, which receive praise for their creamy texture and homemade flavor, for less than a dollar more than the Aldi version.