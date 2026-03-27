Watch Out, Costco: These 7 Stores Sell Cheaper Chest Freezers For Your Garage

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If you've got the space for one, a chest freezer can transform your grocery budget and your diet. Buying meats and produce in bulk can be significantly more affordable than typical purchase sizes, but most home freezers don't have the room to store multiple pounds of multiple items at once. With a chest freezer, you can plan meals weeks or months ahead and make the most long-term budget-conscious buys.

Costco is often a great place for such purchases, and it does offer several chest freezers at reasonable prices, with its cheapest being a Frigidaire 7.1 cubic feet convertible fridge/freezer for $289.99. However, chest freezers are one of those items where Costco may not actually have the best deal in town, depending on the size you need.

Like other retailers, Costco may occasionally run sales on chest freezers that make prices more competitive, but for this comparison, we used each item's full list price. And Costco competitors, BJ's Wholesale Club and Walmart, have comparable models for less, as do other major appliance retailers, like Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe's, Target, and P.C. Richard & Son. They typically lack a refrigerator conversion ability, but this is a freezer comparison anyway.