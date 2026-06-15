9 Buc-Ee's Decor Finds That You Need In Your Kitchen

Drivers in Texas and elsewhere know Buc-ee's can be an important stop on any road trip, from the plethora of gas pumps available to the hot food variety and the spotless bathrooms. They've probably also noticed the oodles of Buc-ee's-themed merchandise available inside. For the beaver-obsessed shoppers out there, there's some kitchen decor in particular worth checking out.

Buc-ee's has 55 locations, the vast majority of which are in the populous Texas Triangle mega region. But even if you don't live near Houston, San Antonio, Austin, or Dallas/Fort Worth — or the handful of other locations with one — there are plenty of third-party resellers like TrueTexasMerch and Buc-ee's fans selling decor of their own online.

Many of these decor items also have functional uses, such as a countertop appliance, a quality cast iron skillet, and a handsome serving tray. Anyone who has walked past the home goods section knows there are a lot of drinking vessels, including an iconic mug and a very quirky Texan way to store a shot glass.