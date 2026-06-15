9 Buc-Ee's Decor Finds That You Need In Your Kitchen
Drivers in Texas and elsewhere know Buc-ee's can be an important stop on any road trip, from the plethora of gas pumps available to the hot food variety and the spotless bathrooms. They've probably also noticed the oodles of Buc-ee's-themed merchandise available inside. For the beaver-obsessed shoppers out there, there's some kitchen decor in particular worth checking out.
Buc-ee's has 55 locations, the vast majority of which are in the populous Texas Triangle mega region. But even if you don't live near Houston, San Antonio, Austin, or Dallas/Fort Worth — or the handful of other locations with one — there are plenty of third-party resellers like TrueTexasMerch and Buc-ee's fans selling decor of their own online.
Many of these decor items also have functional uses, such as a countertop appliance, a quality cast iron skillet, and a handsome serving tray. Anyone who has walked past the home goods section knows there are a lot of drinking vessels, including an iconic mug and a very quirky Texan way to store a shot glass.
Gas Pump Beverage Dispenser
As the name suggests, this beverage dispenser is designed to resemble a vintage gasoline pump, down to the spout designed like a gas pump hose. It holds 34 ounces of the beverage of your choice, with nickel plating to resist tarnish. The clear beverage chamber also shows off your drink and how much you have left.
Purchase the Gas Pump Beverage Dispenser from TrueTexasMerch for $59.94.
Buc-ee's 10.25 Lodge Cast Iron Skillet
Lodge is the oldest cast iron cookware brand in the United States, and one of the most fun things about it is the wide variety of special editions with different designs on the bottom, including this Buc-ee's pan. It not only looks great hanging on a wall for a bit of rustic decor, but it's also a fully functional pre-seasoned cast iron skillet like any other Lodge is known for.
Purchase the Buc-ee's 10.25 Lodge Cast Iron Skillet from TrueTexasMerch for $39.98.
Buc-ee's Waffle Maker
Between the cast iron pan and this waffle maker, the Buc-ee's superfan can make breakfast with the beaver every day if they like. It makes waffles from fresh batter in just a few minutes, with each waffle featuring a Buc-ee's logo imprint. The logo is also on the outside, marking your fandom even when not in use.
Purchase the Buc-ee's Waffle Maker from TrueTexasMerch for $59.99.
Buc-ee's Mini Cowboy Boot Shot Glasses
For possibly one of the most novel shot glasses on the market, each of these slender shot glasses actually comes in a small cowboy boot made to perfectly fit it. The handsome boots have been seen in brown, black, or snakeskin color patterns, making finding all three a perfect mini quest for shot glass collectors.
Purchase the Buc-ee's Mini Cowboy Boot Shot Glasses from TrueTexasMerch for $24.98.
Double Sided Texas Magnet
Buc-ee's has a lot of fridge magnets, but be careful not to overdo it: A chaotic mess of fridge magnets is one of those kitchen decor decisions that never look good. Luckily, if you want a little variety without clutter, this magnet is double-sided. One side loosely resembles a Texas license plate featuring Buc-ee the beaver in the middle, and the other is a Texas country scene featuring horses, a vintage pickup truck, and a Texas flag-adorned barn.
Purchase the Double Sided Texas Magnet from TrueTexasMerch for $9.98.
Buc-ee's Beaver-Shaped Cutting Board
This beaver-shaped cutting board is exactly what it sounds like. Give your kitchen backsplash a touch of rustic Buc-ee's charm with this wooden beaver board. But even if you only use it as a decor item, be sure to store it vertically to prevent moisture buildup underneath, one of the most important care and cleaning tips for wooden cutting boards.
Purchase the Buc-ee's Beaver-Shaped Cutting Board from TrueTexasMerch for $53.98.
Buc-ee's 3D Beaver Mug w/Handle
This widely available mug is an icon of the Buc-ee's store experience, for obvious reasons. Customers love kitschy decor mugs in unique shapes, and what better design for Buc-ee's than the famous beaver's adorably toothy head? It has a large capacity for your favorite drink and a big handle for a secure hold, but it also just looks nice sitting on a shelf.
Purchase the Buc-ee's 3D Beaver Mug w/Handle from TrueTexasMerch for $19.98.
Buc-ee's 16.5 Inch Bottle Cap Metal Tray
This versatile serving tray is made of sturdy metal, making it perfect for carrying small bites, cocktails, or anything else a host might serve to guests. The bottle cap shape lends a retro charm common to Buc-ee's merchandise, and the beaver logo in the middle makes for a conversation piece, whether it's used for serving or hanging on the wall.
Purchase the Buc-ee's 16.5 Inch Bottle Cap Metal Tray from TrueTexasMerch for $59.98.
Buc-ee's Gas Pump Dual Dispenser
If you liked the gas pump dispenser but found its 34-ounce capacity a little on the small side, this dual dispenser holds nearly 2 liters across two storage tanks for nearly double the drink volume. Fill each with the same beverage or with visually different ones, for a bit of color contrast in each tank's viewing window.
Purchase the Buc-ee's Gas Pump Dual Dispenser from TrueTexasMerch for $99.95