Make The Best Strawberry Shortcake With These 10 Baker-Approved Tips

Summer's here, and that means strawberries are back in season! For avid bakers like me, that means just one thing: It's time to whip up a tasty strawberry shortcake. This dessert consists of three very simple elements, which are macerated strawberries, a whole lot of whipped cream, and of course, the shortcake itself. While the sweet treat is easy to prepare in theory, it can still seem a little daunting for those who have never made it before, because there are a few techniques that need to be followed to get the right texture and flavor. Don't let fear take you over, though; a little expert guidance is all you need to make an amazing strawberry shortcake. And that's exactly what I'm here for.

I've made quite a few strawberry shortcakes in my life, given that I am a pastry chef with five years of experience and have a diploma in patisserie from Le Cordon Bleu, London. I can very proudly say that I have mastered this dessert by now, especially after learning from my mistakes along the way, so you can count on all the tips I've put together in this story. There's something I'd like you to be mindful of before we begin: Strawberry shortcake has gone through a massive evolution over the years and there are many modern versions that use bases like vanilla sponge cake or angel food cake. However, I'll be sticking to the original, traditional shortcake in this story. With that out of the way, let's get right into it.