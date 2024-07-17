The Simple Rule For Choosing The Absolute Best Strawberries

Strawberries are amazing, sweet, and succulent. But many of us have picked up a carton, only to get them home and find they're tough and borderline bitter. Moreover, unlike some fruits, they won't continue to ripen once they're picked, making a bum batch of strawberries especially disappointing. Luckily, there's a way to avoid this. If you check under the tops of the strawberries you're thinking of buying, you'll be able to see just how ripe they are.

You want to find a luscious red color; this indicates the juiciest possible strawberries. But there's a little more to this tip than simply looking for that detail. Especially because, believe it or not, there are times when you don't want the sweetest, ripest strawberries available. Happily, this simple rule also works for those aiming to buy slightly underripe strawberries, too. And yes, there are times when those might be precisely what you need.