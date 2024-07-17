The Simple Rule For Choosing The Absolute Best Strawberries
Strawberries are amazing, sweet, and succulent. But many of us have picked up a carton, only to get them home and find they're tough and borderline bitter. Moreover, unlike some fruits, they won't continue to ripen once they're picked, making a bum batch of strawberries especially disappointing. Luckily, there's a way to avoid this. If you check under the tops of the strawberries you're thinking of buying, you'll be able to see just how ripe they are.
You want to find a luscious red color; this indicates the juiciest possible strawberries. But there's a little more to this tip than simply looking for that detail. Especially because, believe it or not, there are times when you don't want the sweetest, ripest strawberries available. Happily, this simple rule also works for those aiming to buy slightly underripe strawberries, too. And yes, there are times when those might be precisely what you need.
Here's how to tell how ripe, sweet, and juicy a strawberry is
All you need to do to judge the ripeness of a strawberry is take a peek under the leaves and around the stem. If the deep red color goes all the way to the stem, those are ultra-ripe, super-sweet strawberries, juicy and delicious enough to eat without whipped cream, ice cream, or any other additions. The more white there is on the top of the strawberry, the firmer, less juicy, and more tart it will be.
There are a few other ways to make sure you buy the freshest strawberries possible. One is to (gently) turn the carton upside down. Do they stick? They shouldn't: Those that do have been kicking around for a while, and you might want to give them a miss. The ripest strawberries also have the strongest, sweetest smell; if you give them a sniff, they should smell incredibly good. Finally, the leaves and stems should be intact, as they stay fresher that way. But what about strawberries that have been picked before or after they're perfectly ripe? They have their uses, too.
What to do with under or overripe strawberries
If you're looking to make the most of strawberry season but can't find any strawberries at perfect ripeness, don't worry. Just like overripe bananas are perfect for whipping up a delicious chocolate chip banana bread, overripe strawberries have their uses too. Since overripe strawberries have a bit of a soft, mushy texture, they're perfect for adding to a milkshake or smoothie, making jam, using in muffins and cupcakes, or adding to homemade ice cream, sorbet, and other frozen desserts. They're also great for pies and cobblers and cocktails — in other words, anything where flavor matters over texture.
What about those underripe berries? Transforming their tartness and firmness into something delicious is a little trickier, but far from impossible. Roasting them in a baking dish with flavors like vanilla, rose, and lemon can be a great way to change both taste and texture. Green or pale red strawberries can also be pickled and turned into salsas and salad toppings. Much like overripe berries, they're also great for adding to blended drinks and cocktails, like a strawberry-champagne granita with macerated berries.
Bottom line? Your first instinct might be to look for those exquisitely ripe berries, but depending on what you're planning on doing, the best berries for your purpose could be those that others pass by. It's their loss!