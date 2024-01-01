The Parchment Paper Hack For A Pastry Brush In A Pinch
One of the most useful tools in any kitchen isn't really a tool at all: It's parchment. Most people probably already know that the silicone-coated baking paper will keep your banana bread from sticking to the loaf pan. But chefs know there are other ways parchment is a cook's best friend. You can use it to roll out perfectly circular cookies and even use it to figure out where the hot spots are in your oven. It can also replace some kitchen tools in a pinch, like a pastry brush.
When you think about it, a pastry brush is simply a bunch of non-stick bristles attached to a handle, and they're often made with silicone. If you don't have a brush handy (or can't find one) but have parchment paper, all you need to do is strategically fold a piece of parchment and cut a few "bristles." It's a super-easy hack that will save the day whether you're trying to brush some butter on biscuits or dab a little barbecue sauce onto chicken cutlets.
Make a makeshift brush by folding and cutting parchment paper
A pastry brush might seem like standard-issue equipment for most home cooks, but there are times when there isn't one available. Some people don't own a pastry brush because they don't need to use one very often. They are also small and can easily get lost in a drawer full of disorganized tools. If you can't locate a pastry brush and need something to spread a glaze on some cookies or paint some egg wash on a pie crust, don't freak out; just reach for the parchment paper.
To make a substitute pastry brush, you'll need a piece of parchment that's a little bigger than the span of your hand or around 10 inches wide. Fold the square four or five times into a rectangle, then cut a fringe to make bristles at one end. Hold the rectangle at the end without the bristles, and you've got a perfectly serviceable makeshift pastry brush. When you're done using it, you can just toss it in the trash.
Where to use your parchment paper brush
Once you've made your makeshift pastry brush, you can use it almost anywhere you would any regular pastry brush for most jobs. However, because it's made with paper, there are a few tasks that your parchment pastry brush can't do. The most important thing to avoid is any job that requires brushing over an open flame. Don't try to use your disposable brush to baste meat with sauce while it's on the grill cooking, for example, because the paper could catch on fire. Also, avoid sticking your hand into the oven with the broiler on and a paper brush in your hand.
Paper pastry brushes also don't have a lot of strength, and the bristles are only as wide or narrow as you cut them. Because of this, they won't work very well for greasing the inside of a Bundt pan, for instance, where you need to get into every little nook and cranny. They also won't give you a lot of control for jobs that require precision, like decorating pastries.
For most other jobs, however, like basting a turkey before it goes in the oven or brushing olive oil on a few slices of bruschetta, a quick-and-easy parchment paper pastry brush will get the job done.