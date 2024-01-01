The Parchment Paper Hack For A Pastry Brush In A Pinch

One of the most useful tools in any kitchen isn't really a tool at all: It's parchment. Most people probably already know that the silicone-coated baking paper will keep your banana bread from sticking to the loaf pan. But chefs know there are other ways parchment is a cook's best friend. You can use it to roll out perfectly circular cookies and even use it to figure out where the hot spots are in your oven. It can also replace some kitchen tools in a pinch, like a pastry brush.

When you think about it, a pastry brush is simply a bunch of non-stick bristles attached to a handle, and they're often made with silicone. If you don't have a brush handy (or can't find one) but have parchment paper, all you need to do is strategically fold a piece of parchment and cut a few "bristles." It's a super-easy hack that will save the day whether you're trying to brush some butter on biscuits or dab a little barbecue sauce onto chicken cutlets.