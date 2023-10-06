What Exactly Is A Shortcake, And What Makes It Unique?

There are at least two schools of thought when defining what exactly a shortcake is. In some parts of the world, a shortcake is sweet and comparable to a vanilla cake. In others, it's closer to a biscuit and has a salty, crumbly texture. Both types of shortcakes are delicious, and both deserve a spot in shortcake dessert history – don't make the mistake of thinking that these cakes are named for their size.

Shortcakes are not necessarily physically short; the name refers to an Old English term meaning something crisp with the addition of lard — i.e., shortening. Whether or not the cakes made during the 16th century had anything to do with fruit is debatable, as some claim that the shortcakes we know and love were an American invention. What makes shortcake (in its traditional biscuit-like sense) so unique is that the cake itself is versatile, and if you make a mistake while creating a strawberry shortcake, it's easy enough to fix.