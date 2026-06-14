The cheesesteak is an iconic sandwich made with only a few simple ingredients. Sometimes called a "Philadelphia cheesesteak," the sandwich's origins are heavily rooted in the city of brotherly love, so it's no wonder that you'll find the best cheesesteaks in Philly. While the most authentic variation of this sandwich requires only bread, meat, cheese, and onions, there are various regional ways of making them — there are even popular offshoots of the original, like the pizza steak, chicken cheesesteak, or buffalo chick cheesesteak. While the original is simple, though, some people struggle to craft the perfect at-home Philly cheesesteak.

Living in the Greater Philadelphia Region for nearly two decades, I've ordered more than my fair share of these sandwiches. Having worked in hot food restaurants throughout the region for well over half of that time, I've also crafted even more than I've eaten. One thing I've come to realize is that the main reason people struggle is that they see the cheesesteak as so simple. True, once you get the basics down, it's as easy as breathing. But those basics? You have to really nail every one of them, or else the entire dish will be off.

Thankfully, I'm here to share my hard-earned wisdom so you can perfect your cheesesteak much faster than I did. Without further ado, here are 11 common mistakes ruining your cheesesteak, and how to fix them.