The Absolute Best Bread To Use For A Classic Philly Cheesesteak
Philly cheesesteaks are iconic for their shaved steak, melty cheese, and perfectly sauteed vegetables, but there's one ingredient that often gets overlooked. The bread is the structural support of the entire sandwich, so it's one of the most critical aspects. According to a former food-truck-cheesesteak chef who shares the best food truck-approved cheesesteak rules to follow, Amoroso's club rolls are the best bread for making these iconic sandwiches.
Numerous aspects of Amoroso's bread make it ideal for a cheesesteak. First is the density, which comes as a result of being hearth-baked. This means that the dough was placed on the bottom of a wood-fired oven when cooked. The bread isn't baked on or in a pan, and this is one of the oldest methods of making bread, which yields a result that makes for the ideal cheesesteak base.
Outside of being dense, Amoroso's bread is still flaky on the outside and easy to squeeze, improving the overall experience of eating a sandwich out of it. It's not so thick that it overpowers the rest of the sandwich, but it's not so weak that it can't handle the juice from the fillings without falling apart. These characteristics make for the best bread to use for a cheesesteak, although it's hard to get your hands on unless you're running a business.
Tips for making the best Philly cheesesteak
Once you've got the bread sorted, there's still some work to do to make a great Philly cheesesteak at home. Luckily, all the main ingredients are in the name, so you'll need both cheese and steak. Not just any steak, though, as one of the key features of a cheesesteak is the thinly shaved meat that's easy to tear and chew. The best meat to use for a Philly cheesesteak turns out to be a ribeye; however, the cut is only half the battle. That shredded texture is part of what makes a great cheesesteak because it blends with the other ingredients and cooks quickly.
Cheese is also an essential ingredient, and not just any cheese will do. It has to melt nicely with the meat and vegetables, ensuring that every bite is as cheesy as the last. For this purpose, processed cheeses like American or Cheez Whiz (which can hardly be considered cheese) are hard to beat, as they melt at low temperatures due to their high moisture content. This makes for some of the best cheesesteaks because the cheese gets in all the crannies of the meat while also getting absorbed by and adhering to the bread.
The other toppings for upgrading your Philly cheesesteak may vary from person to person. Onions are a classic addition to the mix, but many places will also offer peppers and mushrooms. These all blend nicely with the flavor profile of the rest of the sandwich, but some people may want to stick to meat and cheese.