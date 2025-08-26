The Absolute Best Bread To Use For A Classic Philly Cheesesteak

Philly cheesesteaks are iconic for their shaved steak, melty cheese, and perfectly sauteed vegetables, but there's one ingredient that often gets overlooked. The bread is the structural support of the entire sandwich, so it's one of the most critical aspects. According to a former food-truck-cheesesteak chef who shares the best food truck-approved cheesesteak rules to follow, Amoroso's club rolls are the best bread for making these iconic sandwiches.

Numerous aspects of Amoroso's bread make it ideal for a cheesesteak. First is the density, which comes as a result of being hearth-baked. This means that the dough was placed on the bottom of a wood-fired oven when cooked. The bread isn't baked on or in a pan, and this is one of the oldest methods of making bread, which yields a result that makes for the ideal cheesesteak base.

Outside of being dense, Amoroso's bread is still flaky on the outside and easy to squeeze, improving the overall experience of eating a sandwich out of it. It's not so thick that it overpowers the rest of the sandwich, but it's not so weak that it can't handle the juice from the fillings without falling apart. These characteristics make for the best bread to use for a cheesesteak, although it's hard to get your hands on unless you're running a business.