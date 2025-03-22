14 Ways To Upgrade Your Philly Cheesesteak
Cheesesteak is an iconic Philadelphia sandwich, whose extreme popularity spreads across the tri-state area. The Philly cheesesteak may have had its humble birth at a hot dog cart in 1930, but today, you'll find some variation of this unique sandwich in nearly every bar, diner, and restaurant across the greater Philadelphia area — even localized chain convenience stores like Wawa carry it. And I should know. After all, I spent more than a decade crafting these icons at a handful of different restaurants across the Southern New Jersey region.
Your basic cheesesteak starts with thinly sliced steak and cheese on a hoagie. From there, you have endless possibilities to customize your sandwich, from switching out the meats to adding toppings and beyond — really, the Philadelphia sky's the limit, and I can confidently say I've just about seen it all. To stoke your imagination, here are 14 ways to upgrade your Philly cheesesteak. Use these ideas when cooking at home or ordering from a restaurant.
Swap beef steak for chicken steak
I'm located about an hour outside of Philadelphia and most places around here offer two standard cheesesteak options: Beef steak and chicken steak. While the classic beef option will likely always be the most popular, this upgrade is definitely the runner-up. Chicken steak has a milder flavor, making it an excellent option for those who aren't big on strong meaty taste profiles. Plus, any toppings you choose really get a chance to shine when they aren't overpowered by the starring meat.
If you order a chicken steak as-is from a restaurant, your hoagie will come with only chicken and cheese — usually either American, Cheez Whiz, or provolone. But you can always customize with toppings of your choice; sauteed onions are commonly ordered on chicken steak, as are mushrooms. While a traditional cheesesteak doesn't come with any condiments, I've seen a lot of people use ketchup on their chicken varieties. Personally, I like mine upgraded with mushrooms and mustard, but my order is an outlier.
Pay attention to your beef selection
This upgrade tip is for when you're making cheesesteaks at home — which I highly recommend because they're simple, delicious, and take minimal time to make. Plus, cooking at home means you can have a taste of Philly no matter where you live. When you're in a time pinch, pre-shredded beef options like Steak-umm are an excellent choice because they only take minutes to cook. But, if you're not in a rush, choosing the best meat for your Philly cheesesteak gives the best taste. Traditionally, the meat of choice for this classic sandwich is ribeye, because it's tender and well marbled.
However, top round is a budget-friendly option that's still flavorful, despite being much leaner. Skirt steak is a slightly tougher, but deliciously juicy option — be sure you choose outside skirt steak rather than inside, which is much chewier and less ideal for cheesesteaks. No matter which piece of beef you choose, make sure to cut it as thin as possible. Slow-cooking these less marbled beef cuts is also an excellent idea, as they'll be more tender and easily shred.
Add buffalo sauce to meat during cooking
Looking for an easy way to spice up your lunch? Buffalo cheesesteak and buffalo chicken cheesesteak are popular options that bring a bit of heat. The trick to this upgrade is to use high-quality buffalo sauce and not just any hot sauce. Good buffalo sauce should be hot but also a little sweet and buttery with a noticeable vinegar kick that distinguishes it from other spicy condiments.
Add the sauce near the end of the cooking process so it has a chance to incorporate into the meat — about one minute of combined cooking should be enough. When adding your sauced steak, layer it between toppings to avoid a soggy roll. Using tongs to place the meat rather than a spatula can also help. I suggest adding lettuce, tomato, and a small amount of blue cheese to your buffalo cheesesteak, as this helps cut the heat and brings the sweet, tangy flavor of the sauce to the forefront.
Toast your roll
A traditional cheesesteak comes with a soft, fresh hoagie roll — and let's face it, good bread can make or break this sandwich. For an easy upgrade to your bread, consider toasting it. This will add a nice crunch each time you bite, adding a distinct texture that some may prefer over the mouthfeel of soft bread. Plus, if done right, toasting can also add a hint of buttery goodness that really upgrades the flavor profiles of the meat and cheese. But you can take your toasting a step further too.
Instead of toasting the bread alone, you could opt to toast the whole sandwich. This will make the cheese extra melty and give a mildly more combined flavor profile. If you plan on toasting the whole sandwich, I suggest choosing American or provolone cheese. Mushrooms, sautéed onions, and peppers would be my personal topping recommendations for this specific upgrade. There's just something about the way these ingredients blend together inside the crispy bread that enhances the starring components of a Philly cheesesteak and makes my mouth water.
Choose garlic bread instead
If you want to really upgrade your Philly cheesesteak, choose garlic bread instead of a traditional soft hoagie roll — it adds a delicious tangy bite of garlic and herbs, with buttery notes, that pairs perfectly with the meat and cheese. Choose thick garlic toast for mouth-filling bites of spicy bitterness. Alternatively, turn your traditional hoagie into a garlic bread roll for a slightly milder, more balanced mouthfeel.
I prefer to make my own garlic bread when doing this, but you can choose store-bought versions if you prefer. There are many easy garlic bread recipes you could try, but I especially like the ones including Parmesan cheese and fresh, chopped herbs. Adding a tiny dash of oregano and parsley imparts a fresh, earthy taste to the bread, which brings a unique, Italian flavor to the Philly cheesesteak. For this upgrade, choose classic Mediterranean-style toppings, like tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, arugula, and fresh herbs. You could even add marinara sauce instead of fresh tomatoes, if you wanted.
Make it a Philly cheesesteak hoagie
If you're ordering a Philly cheesesteak in most restaurants through the greater Philadelphia region, you'll likely be given the option to make it a hoagie. In some places, this is listed as a separate menu item, while at other venues it's listed as an optional upgrade. Opting for a cheesesteak hoagie means adding lettuce, tomato, and raw sliced onion to the sandwich. This simple upgrade is one of my favorites because the fresh produce adds a nice flavor balance to all the savory meat and cheese — and it's also much more filling.
My recommendation would be to not add additional toppings to a Philly cheesesteak hoagie. Instead, season it with salt, pepper, and oregano to optimize the existing flavor profile. If you enjoy mayo on your sandwiches, this is the cheesesteak upgrade to add it to. The creamy mayo pairs well with the traditional hoagie toppings, adding a contrasting richness to their crisp earthiness.
Top it with a fried egg
Who says a Philly cheesesteak can't be breakfast? This iconic sandwich is perfect for any meal of the day. To fully embrace the breakfast aesthetic, top your cheesesteak with a fried egg. Not only will this make the meal more filling thanks to the extra protein, but it'll also add some textural uniqueness and an unrivaled umami richness.
The type of fried egg added can make a difference in the final taste, texture, and appearance of your morning Philly cheesesteak. Choosing a sunny-side-up or over-easy egg means allowing the rich, yellow yolk to seep into the rest of the sandwich where it almost functions as a sauce. The high fat content in that yolk will enhance the flavors of the meat, cheese, and bread more thoroughly than other fried egg options because it will be better distributed throughout.
Over-medium and over-hard will both provide a more solid mouthfeel than their runny counterparts. However, the former will be soft and gooey while the latter will be firm and slightly crumbly. These types of fried eggs operate more like standard toppings than sauces, providing an extra layer of savoriness for your cheesesteak.
Add sautéed onions and peppers
This classic upgrade option is really popular near me, and for good reason. Sautéed onions and peppers offer the perfect pairing to your classic cheesesteak ingredients. The soft zesty bite of the onions and the mildly charred sweetness of the bell peppers balance the umami meat and cheese in a way that makes your mouth water. For optimal flavor pairing, you want your peppers and onions to be well-cooked so they're soft and pliable.
Although you can order these cheesesteak toppings at the restaurant, sautéing them at home is also really easy. Start by slicing two bell peppers and one large onion into thin strips. Sauté them in olive oil in a pan over medium-high heat with a sprinkle of salt and pepper and cook until the onions are translucent. Although yellow onions are traditional, I like using Vidalia onions for a little extra sweetness. Mix your sautéed onions and peppers into your meat at the end of cooking to combine — this allows the toppings to distribute evenly throughout your cheesesteak, ensuring you have a bit of their flavor in every mouthful.
Make it more savory with mushrooms and bacon
Enhance the savoriness of your Philly cheesesteak by adding mushrooms and bacon. This upgrade also creates a very rich, filling meal — especially when paired with oven-baked homemade French fries! If you're looking for a condiment for this upgrade, ketchup is a surprising but delicious choice that adds a nice contrasting sweetness to the sandwich's heavy umami profile.
Perfecting this upgrade requires sautéed mushrooms and crispy bacon. The mushrooms should be tossed in with the meat just before it's done cooking to fully incorporate, but you have two options with the bacon. You could layer it on top of the meat in strips, but under the cheese — this helps it stay inside the hoagie roll instead of slipping out. Another option is to chop the bacon after it's cooked and throw it in with the meat, too. Both options provide the same crunchy contrast to the softer beef steak, so it's just a matter of preference.
Switch up your cheese selection
In Philadelphia itself, the most authentic cheese to use is actually Cheez Whiz. However, in areas like southern New Jersey, the standard is generally American cheese, while provolone is considered a common alternative that many people order in restaurants throughout the region. But these are far from your only options, and switching up the cheese can make a big change to the sandwich's taste profile. You may even find a cheese you like better.
Sharp Cheddar cheese offers a distinct, complex flavor that has a little bite to it. This option will bring itself to the forefront of your Philly cheesesteak, overpowering more mild tastes. On the other hand, if you want a mild taste with a creamy, melty texture, then mozzarella is a good option — and it's especially delicious when paired with marinara. If you're looking for something really different, consider blue cheese. It's a particularly good pairing with buffalo cheesesteak.
Top it like a classic hamburger
Merge two iconic American dishes by topping your Philly cheesesteak like a classic beef cheeseburger. For this, start with a fresh hoagie roll and add your beef steak and cheese — opt for American cheese to truly embrace this upgrade. From there, add ketchup, mustard, and crisp pickles. Dill pickles will give a vinegary tang, while bread and butter pickles will lend the meal a bit of sweetness.
If you want to go the extra mile, season your meat with your favorite hamburger seasoning. I'd recommend McCormick Grill Mates Worcestershire Pub Burger Seasoning because it imparts a rich savoriness to the meat with the slightest hints of sweet, salty, and spicy. If you prefer a simpler taste profile, McCormick Grill Mates Hamburger Seasoning is a good option. Of course, if you like your burgers with lettuce and tomato, don't hesitate to add those, too — the vivid greenery of the lettuce and bright red of the tomato will help make this sandwich more visually appealing.
Season the meat generously with these spices
Sometimes, the only upgrade you need is to change the seasoning. Traditionally, only salt and pepper are used in a cheesesteak, so that the beef's taste really shines through. Sometimes, chefs will add garlic and onion powder, but I discovered a delicious, mouth-watering combination years ago that's my own personal go-to now — and I highly recommend you try it.
Start with the basics by adding salt and a generous amount of pepper and add a little shake of garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika. Then top it with a dash of oregano, basil, and parsley. This creates a delicious, heavily-seasoned meat that's even better than the original, in my humble opinion. Plus, this works no matter which toppings you choose.
If you're opting for a chicken cheesesteak over the standard beef option, my seasoning suggestion is a little different. You'll still want to start with salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika. Instead of herbs, though, I like to add just a splash of Worcestershire sauce to deepen the umami flavor profile of the chicken.
Throw your fries on top
Most Philly cheesesteaks come with fries. It's a classic pairing that this upgrade further merges — just throw those fries on top of your cheesesteak instead of eating them on the side. Doing so creates a whole new layer of flavor and adds textural interest. Make sure to spread the fries across your roll instead of just dumping them in the center. Not only does this ensure you get some fry in every bite, but it also stays on the sandwich better.
The best part here is that the fries add another opportunity for upgrades. While standard fries add a nice crunch and salty flavor to your meal, sweet potato fries can add a crispy layer of sweetness that counters the rich meaty flavors of your cheesesteak. Choosing cheese fries might be a little messy, but it's well worth it for the gooey, rich deliciousness it adds to your sandwich. Old bay fries add a nice balance of sweet and salty, with just the right amount of spice.
Make it a pizza steak
This upgrade is so popular that some places offer it as a menu item of its own. The pizza steak marries the flavors of the Philly cheesesteak with a pizza and the results are mind-blowing. Start with your basic beef steak in a hoagie roll. Then, add pepperoni, marinara sauce, and provolone cheese — you'll be rewarded with a surprisingly complex taste profile that just might become your new favorite cheesesteak.
The pepperoni adds a touch of spice, while the marinara sauce has a slightly sweet taste with earthy undertones. The provolone has a creamy, salty taste with buttery notes that perfectly counter the strong umami profile of the beef steak. All this is piled into a fresh hoagie roll, that's warm and soft on the inside and crusty on the outside, providing subtle hints of sweetness in every bite. If you want to take this already delicious upgrade to the next level, sprinkle it with Italian seasoning and add a handful of lightly wilted spinach.