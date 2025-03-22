Cheesesteak is an iconic Philadelphia sandwich, whose extreme popularity spreads across the tri-state area. The Philly cheesesteak may have had its humble birth at a hot dog cart in 1930, but today, you'll find some variation of this unique sandwich in nearly every bar, diner, and restaurant across the greater Philadelphia area — even localized chain convenience stores like Wawa carry it. And I should know. After all, I spent more than a decade crafting these icons at a handful of different restaurants across the Southern New Jersey region.

Your basic cheesesteak starts with thinly sliced steak and cheese on a hoagie. From there, you have endless possibilities to customize your sandwich, from switching out the meats to adding toppings and beyond — really, the Philadelphia sky's the limit, and I can confidently say I've just about seen it all. To stoke your imagination, here are 14 ways to upgrade your Philly cheesesteak. Use these ideas when cooking at home or ordering from a restaurant.