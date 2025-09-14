Do you remember the foods of your childhood? Maybe you regularly ate Sloppy Joe sandwiches, or perhaps you lived off Southern classics like cornbread and beans. But, you likely don't eat some of those meals anymore, whether you've realized it or not. Many meals rise into popularity, only to later fade away into obscurity. Because of this, the meals our grandparents (or even our parents) ate may not be the same as what we eat now or grew up eating. Many meals become household mainstays because they're affordable, simple, and can be made with ingredients that were likely already in the home at the time.

Some of these simple, affordable meals deserve a comeback, or at the very least, a bit of recognition. So, without further ado, here are 10 classic budget-friendly meals people rarely make anymore. You may have grown up eating a few of these, and if you ask your parents and grandparents about them, chances are they enjoyed at least some of these meals, too.