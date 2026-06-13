The Best Gas Station Chain Breakfast Sandwiches Customers Buy Every Time

Wawa has one of the best selections of breakfast sandwiches, with almost endless customization options. Among the many foods worth ordering at Wawa are the Sizzli sandwiches, popular grab-and-go hot sandwiches found in the warmers near the register. Sizzli sandwiches are made fresh daily and available from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Per one employee on Reddit, each box has a sticker indicating the expiration time so you can ensure your meal is still hot and fresh.

However, one of the great Wawa ordering tips is that if you don't find what you're looking for there, the stores have kiosks in which you can customize your order to be prepared fresh. You have several sandwich options, including hoagie rolls, bagels, paninis, or even French toast. Load up the sandwich with your choice of protein, cheese, spreads, seasonings, and toppings. You can even choose your style of egg: scrambled, egg white omelet, etc.

The breakfast even gets a stamp of approval from the professionals, as one chef on Instagram was left almost speechless. He claimed, "I would go clear out of my way for this breakfast sandwich." Another customer who ordered a breakfast hoagie claimed it was better than what you'd get at a fast food sandwich chain, like Subway, noting the plentiful crispy bacon.