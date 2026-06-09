Costco Slashed Prices On Several Kirkland Signature Products: Here's Which Ones

Consumers and businesses alike are feeling the strain of higher-than-usual prices on most goods. In times like these, many shoppers turn to membership-based, bulk-buy warehouse stores that try to deliver maximum value for consumers. And in the case of Costco, this industry leader cut a few prices right under customers' noses.

According to CFO Gary Millerchip, prices on Kirkland Signature Crispy Wings and Milk Chocolate Almonds were quietly reduced sometime in the past three months. The frozen chicken wings decreased about 12%, from $16.99 to $14.99, and the chocolatey nuts decreased around 5%, from $19.99 to $18.99.

There were also reductions in select sporting equipment and bedding, but you can't eat golf balls and bed sheets. Costco's cuts in these two popular, and often relatively expensive, food items will hit consumers where it matters more. One or two dollars may not seem like the biggest price cut, but the facts are that these items are still cheaper, and every penny counts.