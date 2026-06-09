Costco Slashed Prices On Several Kirkland Signature Products: Here's Which Ones
Consumers and businesses alike are feeling the strain of higher-than-usual prices on most goods. In times like these, many shoppers turn to membership-based, bulk-buy warehouse stores that try to deliver maximum value for consumers. And in the case of Costco, this industry leader cut a few prices right under customers' noses.
According to CFO Gary Millerchip, prices on Kirkland Signature Crispy Wings and Milk Chocolate Almonds were quietly reduced sometime in the past three months. The frozen chicken wings decreased about 12%, from $16.99 to $14.99, and the chocolatey nuts decreased around 5%, from $19.99 to $18.99.
There were also reductions in select sporting equipment and bedding, but you can't eat golf balls and bed sheets. Costco's cuts in these two popular, and often relatively expensive, food items will hit consumers where it matters more. One or two dollars may not seem like the biggest price cut, but the facts are that these items are still cheaper, and every penny counts.
Behind Costco's quiet price cutting
Costco's price cuts, the CFO suggested, are made possible in part by the Kirkland brand's growth in other food products. One new product that got a particular shout-out was Costco's ultra-filtered Fairlife milk dupe, which customers quickly embraced as an ultra-affordable alternative to the brand name. And if there's one thing this company understands, it's the importance of affordability.
Another factor cited in this decision was, somewhat paradoxically, high fuel prices. The Donald Trump administration's war in Iran caused dramatic spikes in gas prices that made nearly everything more expensive. Even tomatoes, once inflation-proof, are more expensive thanks to Trump's war. But Costco, a brand built on customer loyalty, searched its margins for ways to deliver better value to consumers, with a self-declared ethos of being the first retailer to lower prices and the last to raise them.
This type of dedication to affordability is exactly why people go so crazy for Costco. And buyers on a budget should know some Costco shopping hacks to save even more money: check the offers on Costco Next, buy big-ticket items on Costco Direct, and if you spend enough there annually, it may be worth splurging on the Executive Membership after all. Just don't buy all the Crispy Wings in the morning before regular shoppers get a chance.