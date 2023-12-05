No, Probing Your Meat Won't Ruin It

Meat needs to reach a minimum internal temperature to be safe for eating; don't leave it up to the poke test or cutting a small X in your meat as those are rather unreliable methods, at least considering the alternative. When you probe your meat with a thermometer, you're ensuring your cut meets that minimum, and not in danger of overcooking.

You can probe your meat several times through the cooking process, and start early, at least a half hour before your timer goes off. It'll give you a good idea of how far along you have to go. Make sure you avoid fat, bone, and any connective tissues. As you insert the probe, you should be able to watch the numbers fall as the probe gets closer to the middle of the meat. If the numbers climb again, you've gone too far, as you're looking for a temperature toward the low end of the safe range. For meats of varying sizes and thicknesses, like a turkey, it's a good idea to check both the thickest part of the breast, as well as the thigh.

And don't forget about carry-over cooking; you should always let your meat rest after cooking, and during that time the internal temperature of your meat will rise. If you pull your meat too late from the heat source, it'll overcook. Pull your cooked meat about five degrees shy of your intended temperature to allow for carry-over cooking.