An Immersion Blender Is The Ultimate Tool For Perfectly Creamy Salad Dressings

If you're not yet familiar with immersion blenders, they are super easy to use. They're basically a wand with a handle on one end and a blender blade on the other. One key to using them is that you want to make sure to always use a container with high enough sides that the ingredients won't fly out all over the place. Many immersion blenders come with a tall, somewhat slender mixing container that has the perfect dimensions to accommodate its particular size. If yours did not come with such a container, look for something that's tall enough that the blender's entire wand will fit inside without too much space left around it.

Using an immersion blender to make a creamy salad dressing — such as a basic vinaigrette recipe — is as simple as adding the ingredients to the container and blending for a few minutes. While you can move the immersion blender around, make sure to go all the way to the bottom of the container with the wand so that everything gets blended properly — and never remove it while it's on.

When prepared this way, the salad dressing should stay creamy long enough to enjoy your dinner. However, any oil-based salad dressing that is leftover and saved for later will likely separate with time. Luckily, this is easy to fix: Just give it another go with the immersion blender.