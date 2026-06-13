8 Costco Kirkland Sweet Snacks To Look For On Your Shopping Trip

If you are a Costco shopper who is a fan of popular Kirkland Signature products — like the fan-favorite Kirkland rotisserie chicken — then you may be curious about the scope of what the brand offers. Well, Kirkland Signature has just about every type of product — beverages, cooking oils, clothing, household items, and, of course, snacks. If snacks is what you're most interested in, then you're going to want to read on. But more specifically, if you're interested in snacks that are on the sweeter side, then you're in luck — Kirkland Signature has a collection of sweet snacks for you to get your hands on.

To bring your attention to these snack options, we've compiled this list of all of Kirkland's sweet treats that you may want to add to your cart next time you're at Costco (or browsing the website). We've listed the online price here, but the exact pricing may vary if you choose to buy these items in the store. Whether you like your snacks ultra-sweet or you want just a hint of sweetness, there's something on this list for you.