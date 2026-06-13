8 Costco Kirkland Sweet Snacks To Look For On Your Shopping Trip
If you are a Costco shopper who is a fan of popular Kirkland Signature products — like the fan-favorite Kirkland rotisserie chicken — then you may be curious about the scope of what the brand offers. Well, Kirkland Signature has just about every type of product — beverages, cooking oils, clothing, household items, and, of course, snacks. If snacks is what you're most interested in, then you're going to want to read on. But more specifically, if you're interested in snacks that are on the sweeter side, then you're in luck — Kirkland Signature has a collection of sweet snacks for you to get your hands on.
To bring your attention to these snack options, we've compiled this list of all of Kirkland's sweet treats that you may want to add to your cart next time you're at Costco (or browsing the website). We've listed the online price here, but the exact pricing may vary if you choose to buy these items in the store. Whether you like your snacks ultra-sweet or you want just a hint of sweetness, there's something on this list for you.
Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Covered Almonds
First up, we have a snack that anyone who is drawn to the salty-sweet combination will absolutely love: milk chocolate covered almonds. The saltiness of the roasted almonds is perfectly complemented by the sweetness of the milk chocolate — and because it's, specifically, milk chocolate (instead of dark), there is no shortage of sweetness in each bite. This large bag contains about 45 servings, so you'll be set for awhile with this purchase. Grab a handful whenever you need a quick and sweet snack, add it to a homemade trail mix, or use them as a topping for a decadent homemade sundae.
Buy the 48-ounce bag of Kirkland Signature milk chocolate covered almonds from Costco for $21.99.
Kirkland Signature Soft & Chewy Chocolate Chip Granola Bars
A granola bar is a classic snack for a reason — if it's a good one, then it's just the right amount of filling and satisfying to tide you over until your next meal. Another perk is that granola bars often have some sweetness to them, just like these Kirkland soft and chewy granola bars. These bars contain plenty of real chocolate chips, as well as whole rolled oats, crisp rice, and coconut. There's also a bit of added sugar (7 grams per bar) to make these bars just a little bit sweeter.
Buy the 64-count box of Kirkland Signature soft and chewy chocolate chip granola bars from Costco for $12.59.
Kirkland Signature Sunsweet Whole Dried Plums
For some, fruit is the best sweet snack out there. If you agree with this, then you'll want to grab a bag of these Kirkland dried plums. These dried fruits have plenty of natural sweetness and make for a filling and satisfying snack. Enjoy these plums straight out of the bag or, if you want to upgrade them (and add a savory element to the sweetness), you can check out our recipe for bacon-wrapped dried plums.
Buy a 3.5-pound bag of Kirkland Signature whole dried plums from Costco for $11.99.
Kirkland Signature Sweet Heat Snack Mix
Here's a fantastic option for anyone who needs a sweet snack to also be savory (with a little kick of heat): Kirkland Signature's sweet heat snack mix. The mix contains seasoned almonds, seasoned cashews, honey roasted sesame sticks, seasoned honey glazed pecans, barbecue-flavored cracker coated almonds, and corn nuggets. So, as you can see, this mix is very nutty and savory, but the honey glazed pecans and honey roasted sesame sticks bring in a bit of sweetness. If you love when a snack is just a little bit sweet, this is a must-buy for you. Or, you can also make this mix a bit sweeter by mixing in chocolate chips, dried fruit, or chocolate covered raisins.
Buy a 24-ounce bag of the Kirkland Signature sweet heat snack mix from Costco for $12.99.
Kirkland Signature Raisins, Milk Chocolate
Speaking of chocolate covered raisins, Kirkland Signature has its own version of this sweet snack. If a box of Raisinets (which, interestingly, has an origin that dates back further than you think) has ever been your go-to candy, then you definitely need to add this Kirkland product to your cart — after all, you cannot buy a box of Raisinets that is this big and Kirkland's version has the same delicious elements that make up the name brand version. With this big jar around, you can easily grab a handful or bowlful every time you need a sweet pick-me-up.
Buy the 3.4-pound jar of Kirkland Signature milk chocolate raisins from Costco for $22.99.
Kirkland Signature Mini Muffin Bites, Chocolate Chip
Anyone who loves enjoying pastries will appreciate this next product: Kirkland Signature's mini chocolate chip muffin bites. The box comes with individually sized pouches, each of which contains four mini muffins — so you can grab a bag on the go and know that it is the perfect size for a sweet snack (it will satisfy your craving without filling you up too much). These muffins contain no artificial colors, flavors, or high fructose corn syrup. If you need any more motivation to buy this product, you should know that these muffins made the top three in our ranking of Costco Kirkland snacks under $10 (and they're the highest ranking sweet snack).
Buy the Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip muffin bites from Costco for $10.99.
Kirkland Signature Dried Mangoes, Sweetened
Here's another snack option for fruit lovers: the sweetened dried mangoes from Kirkland Signature. Notably, these contain added sugar (unlike the plums from earlier on this list) but the majority of the sweetness is natural — each serving contains 27 grams of sugar, only 8 of which is added. While you may want to keep the sugar content in mind, these dried mangoes can still make for a deliciously sweet snack and satisfying when enjoyed in moderation.
Buy a 35-ounce bag of Kirkland Signature sweetened dried mangoes from Costco for $11.99.
Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream
The last product on this list is, arguably, more of a dessert than a sweet snack — but, hey, what is dessert if not the ultimate sweet snack, anyway? Plus, we simply had to include this ice cream in this roundup because it is on the list of Costco's most popular Kirkland Signature products of all time, along with the organic creamy peanut butter, the extra virgin olive oil, and other beloved items. This ice cream is high-quality, gluten-free, and just all around delicious and creamy. If you love making ice cream bowls at home, using this premium vanilla ice cream will only take it to the next level. Plus, this ice cream is sold in packs of two, so for just one affordable price, your freezer will be stocked with ice cream for a while (assuming you don't go through these tubs too fast).
Buy the two-pack of ½ gallon tubs of Kirkland Signature super premium vanilla ice cream from Costco for $12.99.