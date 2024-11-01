The Invention Of Raisinets Dates All The Way Back To The 1920s

Raisinets have their place in confectionary history, literally — the National Museum of American History at the Smithsonian has a Raisinets box from 1960 in its collection. What's more, the snack has amassed such popularity that there's even an official annual holiday, National Chocolate Covered Raisin Day, celebrated every March 24th.

The Blumenthal Brothers owned their confections business until Nestle bought Raisinets (Goobers and Sno-Caps, too) in 1984. In 2018, Nestle went on to sell their entire confectionery division to Ferrero, the folks who make those decadent truffles and everyone's favorite chocolate hazelnut spread, Nutella. Like those that came before them, Ferrero knows the chocolate business.

The next time you're at the movies, pick up a box of Raisinets and take a moment to appreciate the snack's long and celebrated history. With its continued popularity, there's a good chance that Raisinets may be around for another 100 years!