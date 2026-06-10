The 9 Best Costco Deals On Alcohol Year-Round

Costco is one of America's favorite places to buy alcohol. In fact, it's the nation's second-largest alcohol retailer, and long held first place until a few years ago. Typical of Costco purchases, customers appreciate the value they get at the store, for quantity but also sometimes quality. Costco rarely runs sales on alcohol, but there are plenty of good deals year-round.

An archetypical wine snob might turn their nose up at Costco wines just because of the Kirkland label, but these are often books not to be judged by their covers. Many vintages of Costco wines have been well-reviewed over the years, and its Proseccos and Sauvignon Blancs continue to impress.

While not everyone may like wine, Costco also has excellent deals on a range of liquors, be it an unusually affordable name brand or a massive Kirkland bottle at an almost confusingly low price. Like the wines, Kirkland liquors can be surprising in their quality (even if you may have to pour it into a shorter bottle that fits in your cabinet). And for drinkers who just want a good beer, Costco even has its own multiple award-winning lager. Exact prices may vary by location, but these drinks are always a good buy.