The 9 Best Costco Deals On Alcohol Year-Round
Costco is one of America's favorite places to buy alcohol. In fact, it's the nation's second-largest alcohol retailer, and long held first place until a few years ago. Typical of Costco purchases, customers appreciate the value they get at the store, for quantity but also sometimes quality. Costco rarely runs sales on alcohol, but there are plenty of good deals year-round.
An archetypical wine snob might turn their nose up at Costco wines just because of the Kirkland label, but these are often books not to be judged by their covers. Many vintages of Costco wines have been well-reviewed over the years, and its Proseccos and Sauvignon Blancs continue to impress.
While not everyone may like wine, Costco also has excellent deals on a range of liquors, be it an unusually affordable name brand or a massive Kirkland bottle at an almost confusingly low price. Like the wines, Kirkland liquors can be surprising in their quality (even if you may have to pour it into a shorter bottle that fits in your cabinet). And for drinkers who just want a good beer, Costco even has its own multiple award-winning lager. Exact prices may vary by location, but these drinks are always a good buy.
Kirkland Signature American Vodka
Kirkland Signature American Vodka seriously deserves a spot in your cart. The massive 1¾-liter bottle costs less than $20, but despite its gas station vodka price point, it boasts a surprisingly pleasant taste and a creamy texture that many compare to Tito's. Unanimously named best vodka by The New York Times' Wirecutter, it is perhaps the best overall deal on this list. Purchase Kirkland Signature American Vodka from Costco for about $15.
Kirkland Signature Sauvignon Blanc
Favorite alcohols are a popular topic on the Costco subreddit, and in these threads, this wine makes frequent appearances. Kirkland Sauvignon Blanc has flavors of tropical fruit and distinct lemon-lime notes. And you'll have a hard time finding a better sauv blanc for $8 than this. Purchase Kirkland Signature Sauvignon Blanc from Costco for about $8.
Kirkland Signature XO Cognac
Cognac is often thought of as a higher-end spirit, so Costco may not necessarily be your first thought for a retailer. But the Kirkland Signature XO Cognac is something of a sleeper hit. Aged between 12 and 21 years, it has a complex flavor that far outclasses its price tag, at least according to fans. Other brands of XO cognac often go for well over $100 for a bottle this size, making the Kirkland one worth a try, especially for people who are new to cognac. Purchase Kirkland Signature XO Cognac for about $56.
Knob Creek Small Batch Kentucky Bourbon
There are a lot of good bourbons on the national market, and many drinkers agree that Knob Creek is an excellent and approachable choice. The 100-proof bottles satisfy the higher ABV requirements common to bourbon enthusiasts, enough that some consider it a go-to bottle. Combined with its pleasant drinking profile, it's an easy way to begin appreciating bourbon. And Costco has it for about $10-15 less than most liquor stores. Purchase Knob Creek Small Batch Kentucky Bourbon for about $25.
Kirkland Signature Helles-Style Lager
The box may not look like anything special, but this Kirkland Helles-Style Lager is actually an exceptional beer. It's won several international awards, most recently bronze at the 2025 World Beer Cup in Philadelphia. And it's not just an industry darling, either: Costco-goers on Reddit are effusive with praise for this crisp, simple, delightfully drinkable lager, which some compare to a much better Miller High Life. Purchase a 12-pack of Kirkland Signature Helles-Style Lager for about $14.
Kirkland Signature Orange Liqueur
Some kind of orange liqueur is a critical ingredient in many standard cocktails, from sidecars to margaritas, cosmopolitans, and more. But name-brand orange liqueurs can easily cost as much or more than the actual main-ingredient liquor, making restocks annoyingly pricey. Enter Kirkland Signature Orange Liqueur, which reviews have compared to Grand Marnier, only at an unbeatable Costco price. It's not quite the same, but for the price differential, it's a solid deal. Purchase the Kirkland Signature Orange Liqueur for about $20.
Kirkland Signature Islay Single Malt Scotch
A good scotch often costs an arm and a leg, but not necessarily at Costco. According to its many fans, the delicious flavor of Kirkland's Islay Single Malt Scotch at its rock-bottom price is a virtually unheard-of bargain in the scotch world. Even some aficionados of more sophisticated tastes admit that this bottle is better than it has any business being, especially in scotch-based cocktails. Purchase the Kirkland Signature Islay Single Malt Scotch from Costco for about $39.
Kirkland Signature Five Times Distilled Vodka
Though officially called Five Times Distilled, Costco's French Vodka is the most iconic Kirkland alcohol ever. Colloquially named for its production in northern France, its high quality led to common (and false) rumors that it was private-label Grey Goose. The newer American Vodka may be even less expensive, but the smoother body and flavor of the original Costco vodka is much better in vodka-forward cocktails like martinis. Purchase the Kirkland Signature Five Times Distilled Vodka from Costco for about $24.
Kirkland Signature Prosecco DOCG
Costco's prosecco is a bit of a sleeper hit in the wine world. The past few vintages have been consistently excellent, made even better by their consistently low price. Both it and the equally delicious rosé prosecco are top choices among casual consumers, event planners, and wine reviewers. And thankfully, Costco's exploding prosecco problem from last year has been solved, so that shouldn't be a worry with today's bottles. Purchase the Kirkland Signature Prosecco DOCG from Costco for about $9.