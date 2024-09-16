Seriously, Costco Vodka Deserves A Spot In Your Cart
Free samples, jumbo product sizes, and great deals might be the first things that come to mind when you think about Costco, but liquor should be, too. Costco (in some states, anyway) offers great deals on everything from bourbon to tequila, and they even sell booze from their house brand, Kirkland. There are plenty of good deals to be had, but Costco vodka, in particular, deserves a spot in your cart.
Costco's Kirkland Signature American Vodka strikes the perfect balance between value and flavor. It might not have the same name-brand recognition as say, Tito's, but it's what's inside the bottle that counts. You can sip it on the rocks, in a martini, with soda water, or however you like to enjoy any other brand of vodka. It's worth the trip to Costco, and the 1.75-liter bottle will last a while on your bar cart. Out of all the popular vodka brands out there, this one is a true winner.
Why people love Costco vodka
Kirkland's Signature American Vodka wins the first-place spot on several online vodka rankings (including the New York Times). It's also a fan-favorite on Reddit, so people's love for the bulk spirit is evident across the internet. The product's popularity is quite the comeback story, as in 2023 Costco was offering refunds for its vodka's poor quality. Luckily, this wasn't due to food safety issues, but rather problems with the vodka's flavor — which have been remedied with excellent results.
Today, Costco's American vodka is praised for its smoothness, mouthfeel, and flavor (yes, vodka is supposed to have flavor). It's extremely soft and creamy, making it easy to drink and extremely versatile for stand-alone sipping and as a base in cocktails. You'll notice subtle hints of citrus and mild floral notes, but you won't notice the strong, boozy burn often featured in other vodkas. Prices vary, but the Costco-sized bottle is a steal at around $15.
Other Costco liquors to consider
There's nothing wrong with sticking to your favorite name-brand spirit, but if you're looking to combine good value with great taste, you shouldn't sleep on other popular Kirkland liquors at Costco. If you want to stick to vodka, Kirkland's American isn't your only option — it also offers a great deal on French vodka. In fact, the French version is so good that there are rumors that the French version of Kirkland's Signature Vodka is actually Grey Goose. Rumors aside, it definitely shares the same clean taste and smooth mouthfeel as the name-brand counterpart.
Tequila is another great Costco purchase. Its silver tequila is great for margaritas (although you might want to skip this in lieu of enjoying it neat), or you can skip the cocktail-making altogether and instead pick up its pre-made Golden Margarita. Kirkland Signature Speyside Sherry Finish Single Malt Scotch is a fan favorite, and Kirkland Signature Blended Canadian Whisky is extremely popular as well. But if you want a surefire win, pick up a bottle of the chain's vodka and you won't go wrong.