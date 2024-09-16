Seriously, Costco Vodka Deserves A Spot In Your Cart

Free samples, jumbo product sizes, and great deals might be the first things that come to mind when you think about Costco, but liquor should be, too. Costco (in some states, anyway) offers great deals on everything from bourbon to tequila, and they even sell booze from their house brand, Kirkland. There are plenty of good deals to be had, but Costco vodka, in particular, deserves a spot in your cart.

Costco's Kirkland Signature American Vodka strikes the perfect balance between value and flavor. It might not have the same name-brand recognition as say, Tito's, but it's what's inside the bottle that counts. You can sip it on the rocks, in a martini, with soda water, or however you like to enjoy any other brand of vodka. It's worth the trip to Costco, and the 1.75-liter bottle will last a while on your bar cart. Out of all the popular vodka brands out there, this one is a true winner.