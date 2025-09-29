Why Costco's French Vodka Is The Most Iconic Kirkland Alcohol

It may be tempting to claim that Costco is an underrated liquor store, but Costco is actually the largest alcohol retailer in the world. It sells around 200 unique beer, wine, and liquor products in its relatively modest inventory, mostly around the winter holidays, but these account for billions of dollars in sales every year. And one bottle among these is an especially good deal.

Kirkland products can sometimes be hit-or-miss, but its French Vodka hits the bullseye. Customers have long raved about its impressive quality, with one 2022 Reddit comment noting that "Kirkland French [Vodka] tastes subtle and fresh with almost no off-flavors or ethanol bite." Another Reddit comment from 2025 reaffirmed that "the French-style vodka is absolutely worth buying."

This vodka's unusual smoothness even fueled longtime rumors that it was a private-label version of Grey Goose, the popular and pricier imported French vodka. However, the Kirkland vodka is distilled four times more than the premium brand, which is made entirely from French ingredients — facts Grey Goose highlighted when it publicly denied the rumor.