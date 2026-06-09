These 10 Home Depot Fruit Trees Will Bring New Life To Your Garden

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Spring is here, and summer is around the corner, so it's time to spruce up that garden. Fruit trees can give your garden a glow-up, transforming it from a boring backyard into a citrus grove in Italy, a tropical paradise, or a Grecian-esque landscape. Home Depot offers nearly every fruit tree you can imagine, from apples and peaches to unique varieties like pacas coffee and soursop.

Fruit trees can work well in pots on patios or planted in the ground. Before planting, it's important to consider your climate and growing zone, as some trees should be planted in the fall. The USDA has a plant hardiness guide based on where you live, so you know which fruit trees will thrive. You can shop on Home Depot's site by zone for plants that are disease-resistant, drought-tolerant, fast-growing, and by mature height.

Home Depot offers several varieties in-store and the full selection online. Selection will vary by region and season. The hardware chain's prices for fruit trees range from $17 to over $200. Since it works with third-party nurseries for plants and trees, there are shipping restrictions in certain states, such as Arizona and California, for specific fruit trees.