This Fruit Tree Deserves A Spot In Your Small Backyard Garden

You don't need a passport to an exotic land to bring island energy to your garden. Adding some banana trees is all it takes to add tropical allure to your space, transforming your backyard into a mini oasis. This tree doesn't just produce delicious fruit, but also sprouts lush, oversized, bright green leaves, and produces vibrant flowers in colors that range from red-orange to deep purple.

Caring for these plants is fairly simple, but they need full, blazing sun, consistent moisture, space, and a lot of patience to thrive. The sun-loving banana plant (genus Musa spp) is fast-growing, doesn't do well with neglect or frost, and drinks a lot of water. So, if you prefer low-maintenance plants, it's probably best to opt for one of these. Unlike apple, peach, and many other fruit trees, banana trees require you to plant them in late spring to early summer for optimal growth, unless you live in warmer, subtropical climates. Climate is everything for these plants, so consider your climate zone, and if your area dips below freezing occasionally, you'll need a plan. They also take quite a while to bear fruit and require a lot of maintenance.

Despite it being a bit of a diva of a plant, if you trust the process, you'll be peeling back your way to tropical bliss in no time. And once it bears fruit, you can start using those fresh bananas in everything from ice cream to banana bread.