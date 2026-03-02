9 Green Fast Food Desserts To Order This St. Patrick's Day

When March rolls around, it's an understatement to say that a lot of people make plans to do something special to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. One of the biggest parts of the holiday is going green. While people don green attire and accessories, some major cities turn their rivers green (a Chicago tradition since 1962) with a dye that only lasts for the day. Fast food chains even get in on the fun by serving green menu items, some of which are desserts.

These modern ways of commemorating St. Patrick's Day have expanded far beyond the religious feast day the Catholic Church started in the 17th century. However, it's hard to resist indulgent desserts throughout the month. Specifically, Culver's, Dairy Queen, McDonald's, and Sonic have special, minty treats for the holiday. These eye-catching green desserts are either new, annual recurrences, rotating options, or always available on their fast food menus. Just keep in mind that, as of the time of writing, these options are what Daily Meal could confirm will be available to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in March 2026.