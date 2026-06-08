Do The 'Best By' Dates On Ice Cream Products Really Matter?
One of life's great pleasures is ice cream. There's something about this frozen treat that is so satiating. But whether you like to enjoy a pint of your favorite grocery store brand ice cream or a box of ice cream sandwiches, reaching into the freezer and noticing that the best-by date has come and gone is a bit of a letdown. But before you send it to the sink to melt and go down the drain, you might want to think twice. Just because it's past its best buy date doesn't mean that it's unsafe to eat. However, it also doesn't mean that it is safe either.
When an ice cream product has a "best if used by date" on it, the phrase is actually more of a guide related to the quality of the flavor and texture. Cartons of ice cream, ice cream bars, and ice cream sandwiches can be perfectly acceptable to eat even if they've surpassed the best-by date by a month or so. However, you may need to use your senses to decide if it is worth eating. One of the biggest problems to look out for is freezer burn. This is when those ice crystals form on the outside of food as it becomes dehydrated from the dry, cool air, and it is one of the most common visuals that your ice cream is no longer going to be enjoyable for your taste buds.
How long will it last?
How long should ice cream last in your freezer? Commercial and even high quality ice creams have a lot of preservatives in them to help extend their scoop-worthiness. Most ice cream products can maintain their integrity for two to three months unopened or one to two months opened when stored properly and kept consistently frozen. This means if you like to pop that pint in the microwave to soften it up before serving, you are doing a disservice to its shelf life.
Additionally, if you notice that the color of that half-gallon of Breyers ice cream or that favorite flavor of Häagen-Dazs ice cream has changed, or the texture of your ice cream sandwich looks a little gooey and sticky, these are both other signs that it is breaking down, and you should toss it. And don't forget to do the smell test. A sour or rancid aroma can also indicate that it is truly past its best-by date.