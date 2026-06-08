Do The 'Best By' Dates On Ice Cream Products Really Matter?

One of life's great pleasures is ice cream. There's something about this frozen treat that is so satiating. But whether you like to enjoy a pint of your favorite grocery store brand ice cream or a box of ice cream sandwiches, reaching into the freezer and noticing that the best-by date has come and gone is a bit of a letdown. But before you send it to the sink to melt and go down the drain, you might want to think twice. Just because it's past its best buy date doesn't mean that it's unsafe to eat. However, it also doesn't mean that it is safe either.

When an ice cream product has a "best if used by date" on it, the phrase is actually more of a guide related to the quality of the flavor and texture. Cartons of ice cream, ice cream bars, and ice cream sandwiches can be perfectly acceptable to eat even if they've surpassed the best-by date by a month or so. However, you may need to use your senses to decide if it is worth eating. One of the biggest problems to look out for is freezer burn. This is when those ice crystals form on the outside of food as it becomes dehydrated from the dry, cool air, and it is one of the most common visuals that your ice cream is no longer going to be enjoyable for your taste buds.