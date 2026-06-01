Olive Garden Just Ghosted Mild: New Calabrian Chili Dishes Don't Do Demure

This summer, Olive Garden is turning up the heat with some limited-time menu items featuring a special pepper: Calabrian chili peppers. As one of the most popular restaurant chains in the country, Olive Garden's menu evolves regularly over the years, adapting to trends and diners' tastes. As part of that, Olive Garden sometimes introduces limited-time and seasonal menu items like the recently launched dishes featuring Calabrian chili peppers.

Calabrian chili, as the name indicates, is a pepper from the Calabria region in Southwestern Italy. These peppers are usually medium-hot with a little sweetness and tartness that give them a bright flavor. This particular chili pepper is beloved by many famous chefs. For example, it's Bobby Flay's favorite pepper, and a secret ingredient in Giada De Laurentiis' tomato sauce.

From June 1 through July 19 (what Olive Garden dubs the Calabrian Summer), four dishes made using Calabrian chili peppers will be available, and they aren't playing around with the spice. Read our thoughts about these boldly flavored dishes below.