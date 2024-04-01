Giada De Laurentiis' Secret Ingredient To Give Tomato Sauce A Spicy Kick

When it comes to the spiciness of peppers, let the Scoville scale be your guide. Developed in 1912, this scale ascribes Scoville Heat Units (SHU) to foods to quantify their spiciness. On the low end of the scale is the poblano pepper, which ranges from 1,000 to 1,500 SHU. At the upper end of the scale is the habanero, which can be as high as 350,000 SHU.

As for Calabrian hot peppers, these typically range from 25,000 to 40,000 SHU. That means their spice level is decidedly mid-tier, making them a great option for people who like a bit of spice, but don't necessarily want to set their tongues ablaze. Also, the integration of vinegar and oil serves to temper the heat of the pepper a bit. Keep in mind that oil can cool down your mouth after eating spicy food, so it's a great addition to this chili paste. It's still worth following De Laurentiis' instructions when adding Calabrian chili paste to dishes. The chef encourages those new to the condiment to add a small amount to dishes to start and to only add more if their palates are up for it.