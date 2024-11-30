Bobby Flay's Favorite Peppers Will Spice Up Any Dish

Peter Piper may have picked a peck of peppers, but Bobby Flay is the one using them to cook up some delightful food favorites while giving his dishes a little kick in the process. Peppers can be intimidating to work with. From buying the wrong type of pepper to not wearing gloves when you deseed them, everyone makes mistakes when cooking with peppers. But not Flay. The "Throwdown" host is a fan of the heat. He loves the jalapeño in its many forms, including when it is smoked and dried and transformed into a chipotle, as well as Calabrian chiles; however, Flay uses each of them in different ways.

The grill master often reaches for jalapeños and uses them and their powerful flavor when making marinades, sauces, side dishes, and so much more. These babies find their way into his jalapeño pesto that serves as a spread for bruschetta, as well as his spicy peachy glaze used to top chicken. But believe it or not, jalapeños are rather mild when you compare them with other peppers on the Scoville scale, which measures a pepper's spiciness. These green, sometimes red, peppers give you a heat that can range from between 2,500 to 8,000 units. But he also loves those chipotles.