Growing Tomatoes? Here's How To Tell If They Need More Water
Growing tomato plants that thrive and produce beautiful fruits can be trying, but knowing when and how frequently to water your plants can help you achieve the summer garden of your dreams. Tomato plants can give you mixed signals, making it difficult to know just when they need a drink. The leaves might droop or curl in those evening hours only to bounce back when morning rolls around. This is generally a sign that the plant is reacting to heat stress. By curling or drooping its leaves, it is reducing its surface area from the direct sunlight tomato plants need. This allows it to retain moisture. While drooping can occur from time to time, if it happens frequently, your tomato garden may suffer from this watering mistake.
They generally need a drink of H2O every two to three times a week, however, there are several factors that can influence this. Rather than relying solely on the appearance of the leaves to know when your tomato plants are in need of watering, check the soil before you reach for the garden hose. If the soil looks dry, it probably is. But you want to be sure, so stick your fingers into the dirt, about 3 inches deep, and feel it. If it looks dry and feels dry, your tomato plants are thirsty and need a good soak.
Tomatoes are morning plants
So, what is the optimal frequency for watering all those beautiful varieties of tomatoes you know and love? It actually depends on what stage of growth they are in. When they are young, they need to be watered at least twice a week, but once they start producing flowers and fruit, it could be a daily ritual. Just remember, you want the surrounding soil to be moist, but free of muddy, soggy puddles.
Additionally, while juicy tomatoes require just the right amount of hydration, not all soils are created equal. Some drain better than others. It is important to have a good understanding of the dirt your tomato plants will call home. Once you know your soil, the time of day you water also matters. These plants like the morning and prefer to be watered in the early hours of the day. The reasons are practical for this. Doing this task before the sun warms up the earth gives the soil and the tomato plants time to soak up all that moisture before it evaporates.