Growing Tomatoes? Here's How To Tell If They Need More Water

Growing tomato plants that thrive and produce beautiful fruits can be trying, but knowing when and how frequently to water your plants can help you achieve the summer garden of your dreams. Tomato plants can give you mixed signals, making it difficult to know just when they need a drink. The leaves might droop or curl in those evening hours only to bounce back when morning rolls around. This is generally a sign that the plant is reacting to heat stress. By curling or drooping its leaves, it is reducing its surface area from the direct sunlight tomato plants need. This allows it to retain moisture. While drooping can occur from time to time, if it happens frequently, your tomato garden may suffer from this watering mistake.

They generally need a drink of H2O every two to three times a week, however, there are several factors that can influence this. Rather than relying solely on the appearance of the leaves to know when your tomato plants are in need of watering, check the soil before you reach for the garden hose. If the soil looks dry, it probably is. But you want to be sure, so stick your fingers into the dirt, about 3 inches deep, and feel it. If it looks dry and feels dry, your tomato plants are thirsty and need a good soak.