Why Your Tomato Plants Need So Much Sunlight Every Day

There is co-dependent, and then there are tomatoes. This favorite fruit to grow when summer hits needs a lot of TLC and time in the sun. As the story goes, they require 6-8 hours of sunlight every day. They are the middle child incarnate. Tomato plants are super needy. This is largely due to the fact that they need the energy to allow for photosynthesis to take place, or rather, the process of the plant taking the sun's energy and converting it to food. Without this critical source, there would be no tomatoes.

This need for the spotlight is why it is important to choose the best spot for your tomatoes. This energy allows a tomato plant to grow deep roots. It also helps structurally. The sun will help tomato plants produce sturdy stems, leaves, and the essential flowers, which means more fruit. The more sunlight, the more little red tomatoes you will be picking off the vines. Select a spot that receives direct sunlight, but a spot that also doesn't get so much sun that it scorches the plants and fruits.