12 Cheap Baking Items To Buy At Michaels

When most people think of Michaels, they think of a well-stocked craft store specializing in creative DIY-projects, holiday decorating, picture framing, and fabulous finds to declutter your kitchen. Home decor enthusiasts and teachers are known to flock there, but home bakers in-the-know understand that any given store has an aisle-full of useful baking supplies. From pans and tools to decorating accessories and packaging boxes, Michaels is a great resource for any baker, whether they're a novice or a professional. Even better is that many of these items won't break the bank, like the 12 we found that will help you successfully create gorgeous, tasty baked goods on a budget.

The most expensive item we put on our list is a hand mixer for just under $31, but we think you'll understand why we see it as a value. Everything else costs no more than $15, but most of our picks are actually under $10. These 12 items are just a fraction of the selection that Michaels' stores and website offers, and there are usually additional seasonal items, so if you want to take a look at everything it carries, give yourself plenty of time. For starters, these picks show you that high quality baking items don't need to cost a bundle.