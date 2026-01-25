21 Michaels Finds To Declutter Your Kitchen
If your home is in need of improvement, Michaels is a reliable store to check out, and one type of home improvement that you may need desperately is an uncluttered kitchen. Luckily, Michaels sells a wide variety of products that can help you declutter this high-demand, high-traffic area of your home. One trip to the store — or visit to its website — will reveal countless items that will seriously elevate your kitchen storage game. Sifting through so many items on your own can easily become daunting, so to make it a bit easier for you to get started, we've gathered some of the best decluttering products that Michaels has to offer.
These 21 items will help you organize every crevice of your kitchen — fridge, pantry, counters, cabinets, and even under the sink. Pick and choose which items you need most, and get ready to transform your kitchen into one that's much more organized and easier to navigate. With your newly decluttered kitchen, cooking dinner, prepping meals, and putting everyday items away will be a breeze.
Bamboo Kitchen Cabinet & Counter Shelf Organizer
When organizing your kitchen, you can't go wrong with an extra shelf or two, like this two-piece bamboo kitchen shelf organizer. These shelves — which you can place separately or stack on top of one another to create a two-tiered shelving unit — can work wonders in your kitchen. For example, try stacking them in your cabinet to double the space for your coffee mugs. You could also place them on your counter to keep your beverage station more organized and make it easier for you to make your morning almond milk matcha latte.
You can buy this two-piece Bamboo Kitchen Cabinet & Counter Shelf Organizer from the Michaels website for $14.99.
Sorbus Fridge Bins and Freezer Bins
One easy way to clean up your fridge and freezer is to add bins for organizing. It's so much easier to navigate your refrigerator when everything has a permanent, easily accessible space. This variety pack of six organizer bins is basically all you need to completely revamp your fridge and freezer. It comes with a large egg holder, a drink dispenser for cans, and four straightforward, open-top organizer bins (two narrow and two wide), each with a handle for easy access.
You can buy these Sorbus Fridge Bins and Freezer Bins from Michaels for $38.99 (or $31.19 when they're on sale).
StorageBud Under Sink Organizer
If you don't use or clean the area under your kitchen sink as frequently as you use your other cabinets, under-sink clutter can sneak up on you. If you have the right organizer, however, this won't be a problem. This two-tiered shelf organizer is perfect for, say, keeping all of your kitchen cleaning supplies tidy. The bottom shelf even pulls out as a drawer, making it that much easier to see what you have stored down there. This unit also features a small side caddy, two hanging hooks, and a raised base with drainage holes. If your under-sink area is already organized, this two-level shelf can also work as a counter organizer for cooking items like oils or spices. It comes in two colors, white and black, so you can match it to the rest of your kitchen decor.
You can buy a single StorageBud Under Sink Organizer from Michaels for $33.99 (or $30.59 when it's on sale). A two-pack is $47.99, or $43.19 on sale.
Organize It All Matte Black Over the Sink Shelf
If you have limited kitchen space, then you may need to get creative with your storage solutions. This over-the-sink shelf is a great buy because it's designed to be tall enough to comfortably sit above your kitchen sink, effortlessly giving you extra storage space. You can use this extra shelf space to store everything from dish soap (or other dish-cleaning supplies) to coffee mugs to small plates that won't fit in the cabinet. You can also use it for fun kitchen decor items, such as candles, plants, or maybe even a cookbook or two (like one of Amazon's best-selling cookbooks of 2025).
You can buy this Organize It All Matte Black Over the Sink Shelf from the Michaels website for $23.99.
2-Tier Metal Fruit Holder Swing Basket for Kitchen
What better way to encourage yourself to eat more fruit than to have a cute (and practical) place to store and display it? This two-tiered metal fruit holder is perfect for the job. It can hold plenty of fruit in each of its two baskets, which swing from side to side and even detach for easy access. Plus, because it's vertically structured, it easily fits into smaller spaces without compromising the amount of storage. With this handy item, you'll be eager to display all of your favorite fruits (except for apples, which should go in your fridge's crisper drawer instead of a fruit bowl).
You can buy this 2-Tier Metal Fruit Holder Swing Basket from Michaels for $23.04.
Kitchen Details Bamboo Expandable Cutlery Tray
If you don't already have a cutlery organizer, then we recommend picking one up as soon as possible. Without one, your utensil drawer can easily become a jumbled mess. This bamboo cutlery tray is expandable and can have anywhere from five to seven compartments, so you can adjust it to fit just about any drawer size.
You can buy this Kitchen Details Bamboo Expandable Cutlery Tray from the Michaels website for $19.99.
Metal Heavy Duty Pan and Lid Organizer Rack
If you need a good place to store all of your pans and lids, then this metal organizer rack is for you. To start with, it can either stand vertically or lay sideways, so you can fit it to your specific space restrictions (it holds five pans vertically or four pans horizontally). Additionally, this organizer rack is heavy-duty, so it can hold heavier cookware like cast iron pans. With so many cast iron skillet recipes out there for you to make, you don't want to let storage issues get in the way of you finally buying one (if you don't have one already).
You can buy this Metal Heavy Duty Pan and Lid Organizer Rack from Michaels for $32.99.
2-Tier Rotating Metal Countertop Organizer
Here's a product that can quickly transform a cluttered kitchen counter: a two-tier rotating metal organizer. It features a semicircle design, so it fits up against a wall to take up less space, and it has rotating top shelves to make reaching any item super easy. Use it to store any loose countertop items such as cooking oils, spices, condiments, small bowls, or ramekins.
You can buy this 2-Tier Rotating Metal Countertop Organizer from Michaels for $29.99.
Sorbus Clear Storage Bins with 3 Dividers
This next product is ideal for any small kitchen items that need a designated place. These clear storage bins feature four compartments to keep things organized. They work well for items like tea bags, coffee pods, sweetener packets, protein bars, or other small snacks. Even though these items may be tiny, giving them a permanent storage spot can make a big difference in reducing your kitchen's clutter.
You can buy a two-pack of these Sorbus Clear Storage Bins with 3 Dividers from the Michaels website for $25.99, or you can purchase a four-pack for $35.99.
Black Rustic 3-Tier Metal Wire Storage Kitchen Cart on Wheels
If you have the space, this three-tiered metal wire kitchen cart can make a big difference in your storage situation and make cooking and general kitchen use easier. The metal cart, which has wheels for easy transport, consists of one wooden shelf on top and three metal wire baskets underneath. One great way to use this item is to store all of your baking materials — flour, sugar, and so on — then wheel it into the kitchen when you need it. Plus, the top shelf can be used as extra prep space for whatever you're cooking.
You can buy this Black Rustic 3-Tier Metal Wire Storage Kitchen Cart on Wheels from the Michaels website for $40.99.
3-Tier Stackable Can Storage Rack Dispenser
If you don't already stock up on canned foods, you may want to start — there are a number of underrated canned foods that you should be eating more often, like artichoke hearts and chickpeas. Once you have a wide selection of canned goods, you're going to need somewhere to store them. That's where this three-tiered stackable can dispenser comes in. This organizer stores about 36 cans (depending on their size), so you don't have to worry about running out of space, and the diagonal design makes it easy to see exactly what you have available. Remember to check out our list of canned food hacks to make your life easier before you cook your next meal with canned ingredients.
You can buy this 3-Tier Stackable Can Storage Rack Dispenser from Michaels for $29.99.
Ohio Stoneware Crock 1 Gallon
Every kitchen needs a good crock, and this one from Ohio Stoneware has a distinctive, retro feel. You can use this 1-gallon crock to hold all of your cooking utensils, store baking accessories like rolling pins or whisks, or even use it as a fruit basket. Whatever you choose to do with it, having something large and open for you to easily put things in can have a big impact on your kitchen organization.
You can buy this 1-gallon Ohio Stoneware Crock from Michaels for $57.98.
Kitchen Details Chrome Suction Cups Sponge Holder
The counter space by your sink can easily get messy, especially if you don't have a specific place to put your sponge (placing a wet sponge on the counter is an easy way to make a big, wet mess). This sponge holder features suction cups, so you can place it near the top of the sink, and it has an open design, so any excess water will leak out directly into the sink, preventing any countertop mess.
You can buy this Kitchen Details Chrome Suction Cups Sponge Holder from the Michaels website for $8.99.
20-Pack Magnetic Spice Containers
If you don't have room for a spice rack, then this pack of magnetic spice containers might come in handy. They're designed to attach directly to your fridge, so your spices won't take up any space whatsoever. All you have to do is transfer your spices from their original containers to these round pots. The pack even comes with 94 labeling stickers, so there's never any confusion as to which spice is in which container — the last thing you want to do is confuse cinnamon with cumin.
You can buy this 20-pack of Magnetic Spice Containers from Michaels for $56.55, or $39.58 when it's on sale.
Best Choice Products Woven Water Hyacinth Pantry Baskets
Here's another option for pantry storage: a four-pack of woven baskets with chalkboard labels to keep things as organized as possible. These baskets are perfect for storing bags of pasta, unopened sauces or jams, canned goods, bread, and practically anything else you can imagine. Plus, each basket can hold up to 15 pounds, so you likely won't have to worry about overfilling it.
You can buy this four-pack of Woven Water Hyacinth Pantry Baskets from Michaels for $59.99.
Household Essentials Glidez Narrow Cabinet Organizer
If you have a narrow cabinet or small crevice in your kitchen that you aren't sure how to utilize, this is the product for you. It's a narrow cabinet organizer that slides out for easy access. It has two shelves, and the bottom shelf has plenty of vertical space, so you should be able to fit just about anything inside. Use this to store anything from coffee-making machines or accessories to canned and dry goods to small cutting boards.
You can buy this Household Essentials Glidez Narrow Cabinet Organizer from the Michaels website for $92.99 (or $68.99 when it's on sale).
Sorbus Clear Organizing Bins on Wheels
As we've mentioned, simple organizing bins can work wonders in your kitchen. These clear organizers have the extra feature of being on wheels, so they easily slide out for an easier reach. They also come with removable dividers, so you can keep items even more organized. These are great for the fridge to help you reach things in the back, but they also work well for pantries, cabinets, or even under-sink storage.
You can buy this set of three Sorbus Clear Organizing Bins on Wheels from the Michaels website for $34.99.
MegaChef Essential Kitchen Storage Matte White 3-Piece Canister Set
If you're working on organizing your coffee and tea station, then you'll want to check out this three-piece canister set. It comes with matte white canisters topped with copper-finish lids, and each has a different label: coffee, tea, and sugar. Use these to store coffee beans, tea bags (or loose-leaf tea if you want it to stay fresh longer), and, of course, the sugar that you'll need to sweeten either beverage (or packets of sweeteners if that's what you prefer).
You can buy this MegaChef Essential Kitchen Storage Matte White 3-Piece Canister Set from the Michaels website for $31.99.
Sorbus Airtight Food Storage Containers with Locking Lids
It never hurts to have a set of airtight food storage containers. You can use these to store flour or sugar, pasta, rice, oats, cereal, and much more. This set comes with four containers, each of which has a locking lid to keep the contents fresh, plus labels to keep things organized. To top it off, these containers are also dishwasher-safe, making them super convenient to clean.
You can buy this set of four Sorbus Airtight Food Storage Containers with Locking Lids from Michaels for $43.99 (or $35.19 when it's on sale).
Corner Shelf Organizer
This three-tiered shelf features a corner design, so it'll take up as little room as possible on your counter. This makes a huge difference for small spaces with limited storage space. Use this shelf to store extra plates, bowls, or mugs that don't fit in the cabinet, or use it for countertop cooking items like spices or oils. It can also go inside cabinets to maximize their vertical space.
You can buy this Corner Shelf Organizer from Michaels for $57.98 (or $43.48 when it's on sale).
NEX 16-inch Green White Wood Wall-Mounted Coffee Mug Rack
Last but not least, we have a product that will use up wall space to save room in your cabinets or on your countertop. This wall-mounted rack features six hooks for coffee mugs, as well as four slots to hang wine glasses. There's also a little room at the top for extra storage, like for water glasses. By utilizing this wall-mounted rack, you won't have to worry about crowding up your cabinets, so you can use that space for other storage needs. Plus, this rack also works as kitchen decor by covering up blank wall space.
You can buy this NEX 16-inch Green White Wood Wall-Mounted Coffee Mug Rack from the Michaels website for $21.99.