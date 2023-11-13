Save Yourself From An Achy Wrist With A Simple Hand Mixer Hack

Hand mixers are affordable and efficient, which means they're a must in the kitchen for both cooking and baking. Despite their utility, you may have experienced discomfort when turning a hand mixer repeatedly to ensure ingredients are completely combined. To avoid future wrist pain, there's a smart and easy hack you can employ. While it's commonplace to turn the hand mixer as you blend different components, try turning the bowl instead. This technique is especially beneficial when mixing up particularly thick batters like bread dough, which can really put your wrist to the test.

While it can depend on the specific model, many hand mixers range from about two to four pounds, which might not seem like a substantial amount of weight. However, it can become quite unwieldy when you're tasked with holding the appliance for an extended period, especially when moving your wrist around repeatedly. By turning the bowl, you can keep the hand holding the mixer nice and steady, while exerting far less effort by spinning the bowl. Keep in mind that wrist pain and other issues are quite common among home cooks, which is why you must be meticulous about your technique.