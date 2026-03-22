The Cheap Kitchen Tool You Need To Make Bakery-Worthy Cakes At Home

Wondering why your celebration cake recipe never looks like the picture? If it has domed too quickly, split in the center, or started to burn before the end of the cooking time, you might have a problem with your oven. The cheap kitchen tool you need to eliminate this issue and make sure your cakes are always bakery-worthy is an oven thermometer.

This small tools sits or hangs inside your oven and has a dial on the front that indicates the surrounding temperature. All you need to do is place it inside, set the oven temp, and wait to see how it reads through the closed door. Periodically checking your oven's temperature and making sure it correlates with the set point is essential because some ovens can be off by as much as 50 degrees. This can, in turn, have a negative effect on your bakes and mean that your recipes never quite pass muster, leaving you feeling perplexed when you've otherwise followed the recipe precisely. Delicate cakes in particular can burn quickly when the temperature inside the cavity is higher than the dial, resulting in a burnt exterior and underdone center. Conversely, if your oven temperature is too low, loaf cakes, muffins, and whoopie pies can fail to rise to their full capacity, which is a telltale sign your oven needs to be recalibrated.