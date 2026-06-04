9 Cheesecake Factory Dishes You Should Always Order, According To Customers
The Cheesecake Factory is a popular spot for many Americans to enjoy a delicious and comforting meal. It started out as a family business in 1972 and slowly started winning hearts across the United States, which is exactly why there are 215 locations in the country today. Since the very beginning, The Cheesecake Factory has been known for serving a pretty solid variety of cheesecakes (no surprises there). Of course, that's not all that this chain restaurant has to offer, as it has a really extensive menu with a little bit of everything — so much so that many people often wonder why The Cheesecake Factory's menu is so long! Even though that's technically a good thing, it can get confusing and maybe also a little daunting for first-time diners and non-regular customers to decide what they should order off such a large menu.
Having said that, if you're in the same boat and have been wanting to try the best that this chain has to offer without going through all those options, we've got you covered. We're taking a look at the dishes you should always order at The Cheesecake Factory. All the dishes we've included here are entirely based on customer suggestions, so you can be sure that they are genuinely worth spending money on.
Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake
The Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory is decadent, to say the least. It has crushed Oreos at the base, which are topped with luscious cheesecake. It's also finished with creamy Oreo cookie mousse and some rich chocolate icing. Though all these flavors may seem overwhelming together, customers have said that the cheesecake tastes pretty balanced. That's exactly why many of them have called it their favorite dessert and have recommended ordering it on various platforms, including multiple Reddit posts.
For instance, a person started a Reddit thread saying they love cheesecake and wanted suggestions on what they should order next at this chain restaurant. Another customer replied, "Oreo is the best." Many others in the same thread agreed with them and called the cheesecake incredible as well. Similarly, a different diner was so impressed by this cheesecake that they wrote on Reddit, "I ordered the most decadent Oreo Extreme cheesecake I had ever tasted in my life ... look at the Oreo and cream." All the customer feedback for this dessert suggests it's worth ordering, and also explains how The Cheesecake Factory sells an astonishing amount of cheesecake per year!
Chicken Madeira
Chicken Madeira is one of the most popular dishes at The Cheesecake Factory, so it makes sense that people think it's worth ordering. It's consistently praised on review sites, and many customers have frequently suggested it on forums where first-timers or comparatively new diners at The Cheesecake Factory have asked what they should order.
This dish is very well thought out, so it's easy to see why diners like it. It has a delicious sautéed chicken breast that's served alongside buttery mashed potatoes. The real star, however, is the rich mushroom Madeira sauce that's slathered all over the chicken, along with gooey mozzarella cheese and asparagus. These elements together make the dish taste delectable according to many customers — especially the sauce.
One of them couldn't stop praising it in a Reddit post where someone asked whether they should order the Chicken Bellagio or Chicken Madeira at The Cheesecake Factory. They wrote, "I think the sauce is a bit richer and more flavorful on the Madeira, as it's a wine reduction-based sauce. It goes so well with the cheesy goodness on top as well." Many others joined in and said the Chicken Madeira is their go-to dish, so maybe you should try it, too.
Avocado Eggrolls
You might have eaten your fair share of eggrolls so far, but if you've never tried the Avocado Eggrolls from The Cheesecake Factory, you've been missing out, according to customers. Some of them love this appetizer so much that when a person asked what they should order at this restaurant on Reddit, one customer replied, "If the Avocado Eggrolls were an entree, I'd buy them every time," whereas another commented, "I am also obsessed with the Avocado Eggrolls."
Most diners seem to love that these rolls taste good every single time they order them. In fact, one of them even wrote in a Google review, "Every time I come here, I try something new, but there are some dishes that I like to get often. The first of those [is] the Avocado Eggrolls, which I've been ordering since I first started coming here. They're always consistently good and always taste the same, and I would highly recommend [them] to anyone." Apart from the flavor, customers also like that they are always served hot.
Another great thing about this appetizer is that it's also a fantastic option for vegetarians, as the fried rolls are filled with avocados, onions, cilantro, and sun-dried tomatoes. They're served alongside a tamarind-cashew sauce, but some customers have suggested pairing them with tahini for an even better flavor.
Steak Diane
If you think your meals are incomplete without steak, you'll be happy to know that the Steak Diane from The Cheesecake Factory is a fantastic dish. Many customers have said it's their staple order whenever they visit the chain restaurant.
There's nothing too fancy about the Steak Diane: It features pieces of steak, usually served alongside grilled onions and mashed potatoes, and topped with a mushroom wine sauce. But its simplicity and the fact that The Cheesecake Factory always prepares it properly are what make this dish stand out for several customers. One customer wrote on Google, "My steak was perfectly cooked and very juicy. The mashed potatoes and asparagus sides were also very tasty." Besides this one review, quite a lot of other diners have also raved about how the steak is cooked really well whenever they order it, and that the sauce pairs nicely with it. All these reviews make it clear that this is a dish worth giving a go.
Orange Chicken
This dish from The Cheesecake Factory is slightly overlooked but shouldn't be, according to some customers. Orange Chicken, which actually has Hawaiian origins (unlike what most people believe), features fried chicken bits tossed in a sticky orange sauce. They are accompanied by some vegetables and rice, which makes it a comforting choice for many diners. Sure, it might not be the healthiest meal, but if we go by reviews, it will satisfy your taste buds.
A few customers love this dish from The Cheesecake Factory so much that when someone asked on Reddit where they could get decent orange chicken in Los Angeles, another person commented, "Cheesecake Factory makes a fantastic Orange Chicken." Additionally, some diners have left great reviews on Google, with one writing, "Orange chicken was divine!" Even though most of these customers haven't gone into details about why they like this dish, it's most likely because the flavors complement each other very well.
Spicy Rigatoni Vodka
The Cheesecake Factory has a pretty large selection of pastas, but among the whole lot, the Spicy Rigatoni Vodka has consistently impressed customers. Some like it so much that they've called it the best dish at this chain restaurant.
On paper, this dish may seem pretty standard, as it's made with simple ingredients like tomatoes, basil, pancetta, Parmesan cheese, rigatoni, and of course, vodka sauce. What makes it stand out, though, is that the flavor balance is great. That's what customers usually rave about, including one food reviewer on Instagram. "It was so creamy and tangy. It was slightly spicy, and the sauce had such a great blend of tomato and cream," said Instagram user sarahmargareteats. "I got to say, guys, you can't go wrong with this dish."
Several customers like this dish so much that they have started posts on forums asking The Cheesecake Factory employees how they can recreate the vodka sauce at home. That's probably the biggest sign that the Spicy Rigatoni Vodka is worth ordering. Another great thing is that you can customize the dish, and if we go by what customers suggest, you should consider replacing the pancetta with either meatballs or grilled chicken.
Fried Macaroni and Cheese
Macaroni and cheese itself is a classic, but The Cheesecake Factory sure wanted to take it up a notch by turning it into Fried Macaroni and Cheese. This dish is great for days when you're looking to treat yourself at this chain restaurant. Customers online think the same, as they've often called it the best part of their meal.
The Fried Macaroni and Cheese also has a huge fan base on Reddit. When someone started a thread asking what appetizers they should order as a first-time diner at The Cheesecake Factory, multiple people mentioned the Fried Macaroni and Cheese balls. People have left great reviews about this dish on Google, too, with one customer straightaway writing, "I highly recommend the fried mac and cheese."
Along with Fried Macaroni and Cheese balls, diners also appreciate the marinara sauce they are served with. There's actually a Reddit post where a person asked what ingredients are used to make the appetizer and marinara sauce at The Cheesecake Factory, and a customer humorously replied, "Tomatoes grown in the Garden of Eden and cheese from Heaven itself." Though that's a pretty exaggerated take, it still shows just how much customers enjoy this dish.
Lemon Raspberry Cream Cheesecake
Though this chain restaurant has a wide variety of cheesecakes, it's also true that many of the options are a bit too decadent. If you're someone who wants a dessert that's a little lighter, the Lemon Raspberry Cream Cheesecake is worth trying. This cheesecake is packed with lemon and raspberry flavors and topped with raspberry purée/sauce and a huge dollop of whipped cream. It's highly recommended by both customers and employees. One employee actually said this about the cheesecake on Reddit: "The raspberry purée just makes it reign supreme."
It isn't just this one staff member who thinks the raspberry purée served with the cheesecake is solid. In a separate Reddit post where someone asked which cheesecake they should order next, a customer commented, "Lemon raspberry and ask for extra sauce." Interestingly, this Redditor has commented the exact same thing in a different post where a diner asked which cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory is the best. Many others agreed with them in both posts, and quite a few of them suggested ordering this cheesecake when you really want something that has the perfect balance of sweet and tangy flavors.
Salted Caramel Cheesecake
Sometimes, you want to enjoy a decadent cheesecake, but you don't want it to be a chocolate overload. In that case, the salted caramel cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory is worth a shot. True to its name, this cheesecake has three main elements, which are luscious caramel cheesecake, caramel mousse, and a salted caramel drizzle on top. The only surprising aspect is a layer of blonde brownie on the biscuit base. Customers seem to like all the elements in this dessert, though, as this is what one of them wrote on Reddit when someone asked about their favorite cheesecake from the chain: "Salted caramel hands down!! Blonde brownie crust, salted caramel cheesecake with micro chocolate chips mixed in, and a fat layer of salted caramel on top to stick to the [roof] of your mouth."
Several people agreed with them, with one Redditor writing in the same post, "Salted caramel! Once my mom and I had it, we couldn't go back to anything else. It never misses." Diners have raved about this cheesecake on various other Reddit threads and sites, too. For instance, another Reddit post features someone commenting, "The salted caramel is sooooo good," and on Google, a customer left a review saying, "The caramel cheesecake is also highly recommended." To be fair, this cheesecake has also ranked well on our list of the best cheesecake flavors from The Cheesecake Factory, which is a clear indicator that it shouldn't be missed.
Methodology
Since The Cheesecake Factory has an extremely long menu, truthfully, making this list wasn't the easiest of tasks. But we wanted to showcase the dishes that stand out the most, so we reviewed customer reviews on platforms like Reddit, Yelp, TripAdvisor, and Google. We also wanted to ensure this list is based on recent data, so we only included dishes that diners have praised over the past year.
As for the criteria we considered, if several people said something is worth giving a shot in a single Reddit post and on multiple other platforms, we knew we had to add it to this list. Apart from that, we also went deep into why customers enjoy these dishes. If many of them said that a specific dish has a great flavor, texture, or is consistently prepared well by the chain restaurant, we included it in this round-up.