9 Cheesecake Factory Dishes You Should Always Order, According To Customers

The Cheesecake Factory is a popular spot for many Americans to enjoy a delicious and comforting meal. It started out as a family business in 1972 and slowly started winning hearts across the United States, which is exactly why there are 215 locations in the country today. Since the very beginning, The Cheesecake Factory has been known for serving a pretty solid variety of cheesecakes (no surprises there). Of course, that's not all that this chain restaurant has to offer, as it has a really extensive menu with a little bit of everything — so much so that many people often wonder why The Cheesecake Factory's menu is so long! Even though that's technically a good thing, it can get confusing and maybe also a little daunting for first-time diners and non-regular customers to decide what they should order off such a large menu.

Having said that, if you're in the same boat and have been wanting to try the best that this chain has to offer without going through all those options, we've got you covered. We're taking a look at the dishes you should always order at The Cheesecake Factory. All the dishes we've included here are entirely based on customer suggestions, so you can be sure that they are genuinely worth spending money on.