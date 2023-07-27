The Cheesecake Factory Started Out As A Family Business

In 1978, David Overton opened the first The Cheesecake Factory location in Beverly Hills, keeping the name (which he apparently didn't particularly like) as a holdover from what his parents called their factory for cheesecakes. The company still made its signature product there (with each cheesecake named after Overton's family and friends), of course, but now it had somewhere to sell it directly to customers.

Incredibly, the company was successful immediately — perhaps due to the fact that The Cheesecake Factory branded itself as an accessible family atmosphere on the high-rent Beverly Drive that otherwise played host to eateries seen as much more high-end. Because the locations were in an area with an excess of money, serving a niche no one else was trying for, it's not a shock the company took off. By 1987, The Cheesecake Factory had three restaurants. And in 1990, it expanded outside of Los Angeles for the first time, with a spot in Washington D.C. The rest is history.

Today, David Overton still controls the company as CEO, meaning the company is still a family business. It still operates its own cheesecake production facilities — one in California, one in North Carolina. And even after expanding internationally, the company has shown no signs of slowing down.