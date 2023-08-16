The Astonishing Amount Of Cheesecake The Cheesecake Factory Sells Per Year

Given how popular the restaurant chain is, and given that it's in said restaurant chain's name, it should come as no surprise that the yearly amount of cheesecake sold by the Cheesecake Factory numbers in the tens of millions. Reader's Digest, citing an unnamed spokesperson for the company, puts that number at 35 million slices of cheesecake sold every year. To put that in perspective, that's roughly enough cheesecake to give out to every resident of the twenty largest cities in the United States.

Again, it's only fitting that a restaurant chain with such a name would sell so much cheesecake. But anyone who has been to the Cheesecake Factory will know that it's possible to go multiple times in a year, each time ordering several different items off its mammoth menu, and not even make it to the desserts, let alone the cheesecake.

That being said, when you do finally make it to the desserts, you'll have your pick from an impressively wide variety of cheesecakes. Currently, the Cheesecake Factory website lists more than 30 different flavors and varieties, ranging from cookie dough cheesecake to Cinnabon swirl, from raspberry truffle to good old fashioned original cheesecake. Even with many of these varieties getting regularly swapped out, and with more than 200 locations in the United States, one imagines it isn't difficult to sell such a massive amount.