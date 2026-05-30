3 Meats That Have More Protein Than Steak

Protein is a popular trend in food today, to say the least. Countless different food products are now available fortified with extra protein they never had before, from cookies to popcorn to espresso martinis. Despite the trendiness, protein actually is important to the human body and can be found all over, from skin, muscle, and bones down to enzymes and even our blood itself. And as with many nutrients, it's arguably ideal if you can get what you need from natural foods.

Steak is a common meat choice for people looking to naturally increase their protein intake. Lean steaks are an especially good choice for packing on protein with minimal fats and oils. A top sirloin steak has an impressive 22.5 grams of protein per 4-ounce serving. Shrimp is also a common choice with similar protein content, plus fewer calories. But neither is the most protein-packed.

Meats with more protein than a sirloin steak cover some of the most common types out there. It includes chicken breast, one of the most commonly available poultry cuts, pork chops, a hearty American classic, and the iconic and versatile salmon.