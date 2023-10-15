13 Mistakes You Might Be Making With Chicken Breasts

Chicken is incredibly versatile, with a multitude of ways to prepare it. However, when you're cooking chicken breasts in particular, it can come with challenges. Whether you're a novice or a natural, mistakes will likely be made. For example, once chicken breasts are overcooked and dry, there's only so much you can do to try to fix it. But, there's plenty you can do to prevent it! Sometimes, the mistake made is as simple as underseasoning, which is easier to correct. Other blunders can ruin a dinner.

It all comes down to understanding how to work with chicken breast, and why these mistakes are so easy to make. Of all the cuts of chicken, breasts tend to be larger. This means you have to pay attention, not only to seasoning or cooking time but to the entire preparation. Fret not — cooking chicken is not particularly difficult to perfect; it just might take some patience and practice! Here, we'll delve into some of the mistakes you might be making when cooking with chicken breasts and how you can fix them if something goes awry.