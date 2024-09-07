The Cooking Tip You Need For Perfectly Juicy Thin Pork Chops

At some point in our lives, we've all soldiered through the nightmare that is a dry, chewy pork chop. While there are those who argue for well-done steak, the same is rarely said for pork. If you offer someone pork chops for dinner, they might recoil just at the memory of that bad chop they had that one time.

One way people can combat their dry pork chop woes is to just go for really thick pork chops. When the meat is thicker, it's harder to overcook it completely and leave the middle dry. However, it's also easier to end up with a burnt exterior while the middle is still too pink. Sometimes, you want those thin, crispy seared pork chops and not a huge slab of meat.

Fortunately, the cooking tip you need to get those thin pork chops to come out nice and juicy is shockingly simple: Cook them quickly. If you have the rest of your meal ready and a hot pan with hot oil in it, you're on the right path. A short time on each side and you can be sitting down for pork chops that are seared on the outside and juicy in the middle for a dinner that is delicious and has a great mouth feel.