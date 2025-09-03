The Canned Fish You Should Be Using At Breakfast For An Easy Protein Boost
A good boost of protein in the morning can not only help meet your nutritional needs but also keep your energy steady throughout the day. Front-loading protein at breakfast is linked to higher overall protein intake among older adults living independently. When it comes to the source, most people zero in on eggs — soft scrambled, sunny-side up, or a creamy omelet. They're comforting, quick, and familiar, which is why they're the go-to for protein across several cultures, from the traditional Turkish breakfast, with its menemen and sucuklu yumurta, to the Japanese tamago. But eggs don't have to hold the monopoly on your morning protein. There are a few alternatives that can not only boost your breakfast protein but also bring in more variety and taste. One that stands out for both flavor and convenience is canned salmon.
The idea of eating food straight from the can might put some people off, especially if it's seafood, but for those willing to embrace canned salmon, it can lend a gourmet touch to your breakfast while packing a good dose of protein in each bite. The lean, umami-laden fish is also rich in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D, making it a practical and nourishing breakfast choice. The best part is it can be fixed in a matter of minutes, whether you choose to toss it into a quick scramble, layer it over toast, or fold it into a herby spread. However, there are far more ways to introduce this adaptable canned fish to your protein-packed breakfast spread.
Fun ways to use canned salmon for breakfast
Before getting into some fun breakfast recipes with canned salmon, one of the facts you should know about canned salmon is that there are several varieties to choose from. Red salmon, for instance, is traditionally considered higher quality, with a firmer texture and higher fat content, while pink salmon is leaner with a milder taste. The latter is also typically easier on the pocket. Once you've picked your tin, you can start with the simplest preparation. Adding salmon to scrambled eggs is the obvious choice. But if you'd rather skip the eggs, a salmon spread is just as easy. Blend canned salmon with cream cheese, parsley, scallions, and a hint of horseradish, then pile it high on a baguette or crisp toast.
And for those slow Sunday mornings when you want something a little more elaborate, canned salmon can easily go luxe. Try a ponzu salmon and avocado toast for a Southeast Asian touch. All you need to do is mix the salmon with ponzu sauce (a blend of soy sauce, lemon juice, rice vinegar, and a pinch of fish flakes), then top with avocado, cucumber, pickled ginger, and a drizzle of spicy mayo. If you're leaning Southern and want a sausage alternative, canned salmon is actually preferred over fresh for old-fashioned salmon patties. It just takes onions, parsley mixed with a little salt and pepper. Add some breadcrumbs and eggs to bind the ingredients and prevent those salmon patties from falling apart. Shape the mixture into evenly sized rounds, and shallow-fry them in a hot skillet for two to three minutes per side, until the exterior is deeply browned and slightly roughened. These are just a few ways to work canned salmon into breakfast for a protein boost. You can also experiment with your own combinations; the ingredient is versatile enough to surprise you.