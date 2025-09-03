The Canned Fish You Should Be Using At Breakfast For An Easy Protein Boost

A good boost of protein in the morning can not only help meet your nutritional needs but also keep your energy steady throughout the day. Front-loading protein at breakfast is linked to higher overall protein intake among older adults living independently. When it comes to the source, most people zero in on eggs — soft scrambled, sunny-side up, or a creamy omelet. They're comforting, quick, and familiar, which is why they're the go-to for protein across several cultures, from the traditional Turkish breakfast, with its menemen and sucuklu yumurta, to the Japanese tamago. But eggs don't have to hold the monopoly on your morning protein. There are a few alternatives that can not only boost your breakfast protein but also bring in more variety and taste. One that stands out for both flavor and convenience is canned salmon.

The idea of eating food straight from the can might put some people off, especially if it's seafood, but for those willing to embrace canned salmon, it can lend a gourmet touch to your breakfast while packing a good dose of protein in each bite. The lean, umami-laden fish is also rich in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D, making it a practical and nourishing breakfast choice. The best part is it can be fixed in a matter of minutes, whether you choose to toss it into a quick scramble, layer it over toast, or fold it into a herby spread. However, there are far more ways to introduce this adaptable canned fish to your protein-packed breakfast spread.