Chicken Wing Enthusiasts Agree, These Are 14 Of The Best Wing Spots In America

It's easy to find a passable chicken wing. It's harder to find an incredible one. This unassuming poultry cut has slowly but surely become arguably the United States' go-to finger food, and with its ubiquity in sports bars and on fast-casual restaurant menus everywhere, you're never far from an okay-ish combination of chicken and classic Buffalo sauce. Getting it right, though, requires chefs to execute the perfect mix of flavor, texture, and moisture, in a small package, without just resorting to salt or spice to create impact. It's a tough thing to do.

That's why you need to be in the know — and luckily, there's a fairly even spread of spots across the country that nail their chicken wings. From New York to California, Florida to Nebraska, there are restaurants and neighborhood bars making chicken wings that are the stuff of legend. For this article, we scoured social media and customer and professional reviews to find the best chicken wing spots in America. We were very pleased with what we discovered.