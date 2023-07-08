All You Need To Amp Up Classic Buffalo Sauce Is A Little Roasted Garlic

When the garlic is ready, add it to your Buffalo sauce using a blender or a food processor to combine everything. If you don't have a blender or processor, and you don't mind a bit of a chunky texture, just mash up your roasted garlic and add it to the sauce by stirring. Start with adding a bulb's worth of garlic and taste to see how you like it. You can gradually increase the garlic until you find a happy medium. If you accidentally go too far with the garlic, it's no problem — just add a little more hot sauce.

The roasted garlic helps to emulsify everything (especially if it's blended), so you can skip using butter for your Buffalo sauce and instead sub in a few tablespoons of olive oil. If you still have any oil left from roasting the garlic, use that first, and then add extra from the bottle to get a texture you like. If you're making a vinaigrette, two or three tablespoons should be enough for about a cup of Frank's and three bulbs of garlic.

When your sauce is to your taste, go ahead and toss it over some wings, roasted tofu, poached shrimp, or crunchy raw vegetables — they'll all be delicious. Plus, if you skipped the butter, you can store it in the refrigerator for a couple of days so you can have Buffalo sauce ready anytime.