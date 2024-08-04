A wholesome meal with working-class origins, buckwheat pancakes have an international heritage. Originating in Asia, buckwheat made its way to Europe to become an integral ingredient in many regional European cuisines. In France, Brittany's buckwheat galettes are savory crepes with somewhat mysterious origins. In Germany's Lower Saxony, buckwheat pancakes are a traditional daily staple. Both serve as a nourishing poor man's food, as buckwheat has long been an affordable meal source, growing well in harsher climates.

With the invention of leavening agents in the 19th century, buckwheat pancakes (along with all other forms of pancakes) became a more sophisticated dish that was easier to prepare. By the early 20th century, buckwheat had worked its way into upper-class diets as well. "Buckwheat cakes" were a part of the First Class breakfast on the HMS Titanic which made its fateful transatlantic voyage in 1912.

Wherever the recipes came from, buckwheat pancakes were once a widely consumed breakfast food. Noticeably different to traditional pancakes, due to their darker color, their flavor is also much earthier — even slightly bitter — which may make them an acquired taste for some. But buckwheat makes for a nutritious morning meal, as it is known to lower cholesterol and regulate blood sugar. Despite the name, buckwheat isn't a cereal. It comes from a different family of plants, together with sorrel and rhubarb, and is therefore naturally gluten-free. Buckwheat pancakes would be an especially nutritious choice for a retro morning meal that accommodates many diets.